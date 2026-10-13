A man says Texas Roadhouse brought him sirloin instead of his $30 filet mignon for the third time, and the manager looked at him like he was ‘crazy’

Texas Roadhouse built its name on affordable steaks, and its filet mignon is one of the pricier cuts on the menu. A TikTok user named Kenneth Card (@kennethcard3) says he ordered that filet and was brought a sirloin instead, according to BroBible. The customer also claims it was the third time the same mistake has happened to him at the chain.

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Card says he paid about $30 for a meal that comes with an eight-ounce filet mignon. When the plate arrived, he recognized the steak as a sirloin and told his server. The server reportedly took it back to the kitchen for a second opinion, then returned and confirmed that it was indeed a sirloin. Text on screen during the video tells the chain it should be ashamed.

The video has drawn tens of thousands of views. Card says he has gone to the restaurant once a week for about a year, and that this is the third time he has received the wrong cut. Texas Roadhouse has not publicly responded to his claims, and his account has not been independently verified.

Card says he knows his cuts because he spent years working as a cook

Card tells viewers he worked as a cook for many years and has cut and prepared plenty of steak himself. He says that experience is why he can tell the difference between cuts whenever he eats out. The TikToker adds that he knows what he is getting when he orders, which is why the sirloin stood out to him as soon as it reached the table.

He says he then called a manager over to explain that the same thing had happened three times. According to Card, the manager looked at him as if he were stupid or crazy and insisted the mix-up could not happen, as another manager in the back approves every plate before it goes out. Card says he asked how this one got through, and the manager had no answer.

The video ends with a warning to other diners to watch what they are served and what they pay for. Card says customers who order a filet can end up with a sirloin, which he describes as a roughly $10 steak instead of a $35 one. However, those figures are Card’s own rough estimate rather than prices taken from the menu.

Plenty of commenters were sympathetic to Card. One viewer said most diners who cannot tell the cuts apart would never catch the swap, and that Card was lucky to know the difference. Another claimed the same thing happened at Outback, where they ordered a filet and were served a sirloin. A third urged him to report that specific location to the company’s home office.

However, not everyone was on his side. One viewer pushed back on his price comparison, writing that sirloin “hasn’t been $10 this century.” Another doubted anyone could afford to eat there every week, while a third asked how a regular diner is supposed to tell the two cuts apart. Someone else simply said Longhorn Steakhouse serves better steaks.

Card’s experience is not the first time a Texas Roadhouse plate has sparked debate online, as a kids steak that fell apart like ground beef drew similar questions about what was really on the plate. In that case, the chain told the outlet covering it that the steak had simply been over tenderized.

The two cuts come from different parts of the cow. Filet mignon comes from the tenderloin, a muscle along the spine that does little work, so the meat is lean, tender and usually smaller. Sirloin comes from further back near the midsection, where the muscle bears more weight, which makes it firmer, larger and stronger in flavor.

Texas Roadhouse may be asked to explain how a filet order keeps reaching Card’s table as a sirloin, as his video claims a manager signs off on every plate before it leaves the kitchen.

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