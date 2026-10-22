A man started taking ketamine at 16 and ended up using it every day, and now he’s waiting for doctors to remove his bladder

A man who started using ketamine at 16 is now waiting for a major surgery to have his bladder removed after a decade of addiction. The reality of this health crisis is highlighted in the documentary Down the K Hole, where participants share the physical toll the drug has taken on their bodies.

As reported by LADbible, Josh, one of the people featured in the show, explained that his usage escalated from weekend habits to daily use over the last four years. This long-term consumption led to a life-or-death situation because his kidneys and bladder stopped functioning.

He described how his urine was not draining into his bladder, which caused his kidneys to swell. The damage was so severe that he underwent surgery to place tubes into his kidneys, which now drain urine into external bags.

He says he’s aware of the complications

He is currently preparing for a procedure where surgeons will remove his original bladder and reconstruct a new one using parts of his small intestine. Josh noted that he is lucky to have this chance, but he is aware of the potential for complications.

If things go wrong, he could face the prospect of being on dialysis for the rest of his life. He also mentioned that he has to wear baggy clothing to hide the bags he uses to collect his urine, which initially kept him from socializing.

This condition is medically recognized as ketamine bladder syndrome or ketamine-induced uropathy. According to the British Association of Urology, the drug destroys the lining of the bladder, causing scars that shrink the organ and the tubes connecting it to the kidneys. This blockage often forces doctors to use a nephrostomy tube to drain urine into an external bag.

Another participant named Liam, who struggled with a five-year addiction, described the pain as unbearable. He reached a point where he was praying for relief from the agony caused by his bladder. Like Josh, Liam experienced the intense need to urinate while being physically unable to do so. His addiction caused him to lose his job repeatedly, and he admitted that he would take the drug before simple tasks like shopping as if it were normal.

The documentary shows how these individuals are fighting to recover, with some centers in the UK reporting they are treating their youngest and most physically damaged patients yet. Official statistics show that ketamine usage among 16 to 24 year-olds has jumped by more than 230 percent compared to a decade ago.

The government notes that this surge is driven by high popularity among young people and low street prices. Total admissions for issues related to the drug in the UK have increased by 20 percent since 2023.

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