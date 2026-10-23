A Michigan man says his neighbor aimed four cameras toward his backyard, so he built a blue tarp barrier above his fence

A Michigan man says he ran out of patience after his neighbor installed four cameras that he claims point straight at his backyard and back door. His answer was a large blue tarp stretched above the privacy fence between the two homes, according to The Nerd Stash, and the video quickly became the latest chapter in a long feud.

Austin, who posts as @mycrazyneighborandi and lives in Bay City, has spent months documenting clashes with his neighbor, Sharon, on TikTok. His latest clip about the cameras has drawn hundreds of thousands of views. He claims Sharon installed pan-and-tilt cameras on her house, and that all of them lit up one night while facing his back door.

“Not only one or two, but four,” Austin says in the video. “And last night, I came outside, and they were all lit up, watching us facing my back door.” The Bay City man calls the setup weird and says the tarp is the length his family now has to go to, before ending with a simple message: “Let the games begin.”

Most viewers sided with Austin, but some say the cameras are fair game

In a follow-up, Austin turned his phone toward cameras mounted at the front of Sharon’s home, which he says are also pointed directly at his house. Some of his earlier videos show police speaking with both neighbors, and it is not clear exactly when the relationship between the two neighbors first broke down. He has suggested a major sticking point was Sharon’s dog, which he claims barked aggressively at him.

Many commenters offered creative ways to fight back without touching the cameras. The most liked suggestion was to hang flags that blow around constantly, as the movement would keep setting off motion notifications. Another viewer recommended aiming “a REALLY bright light” at the lenses, while one person jokingly offered to send over a child to practice “Hot Cross Buns” on the recorder near the fence.

Others shared similar experiences, as one viewer said a neighbor pointed a camera at their hot tub the same weekend it was installed. “I simply don’t understand the need to videotape your neighbors for no reason,” another wrote. A third argued that aiming cameras directly at someone’s door should be treated as a legal violation of privacy, a point several others repeated throughout the thread.

Not everyone was convinced Austin was in the right, however. One commenter pointed out that neighbors are allowed to have cameras, and another said her own neighbor checked with her before putting one up, which she was fine with. Others in the thread admitted they were not sure whether pointing a camera at someone else’s home is actually against the law.

Questions about what is legal tend to follow these disputes, as a Florida woman was told by a deputy that her neighbor’s camera could legally overlook her fenced backyard. One viewer on Austin’s video suggested a different approach entirely, writing that they do everything in their power to simply ignore their neighbors.

The feud was reportedly declared over in early October. The tarp, however, suggests the dispute between the two neighbors is likely to keep going, and Sharon does not appear to have publicly responded to any of the videos.

Attack of the Fanboy was unable to independently verify Sharon’s side of the story, as this account originates solely from Austin’s TikTok video.

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