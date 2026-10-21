A server says rude kids at her table kept ordering Mountain Dew, so she secretly started filling their cups with 90% soda water

Servers often deal with difficult tables, but one worker decided to take a sneaky approach to get back at rude customers. Minerva, who posts on TikTok as @mini_minniii, shared a video that currently has thousands of views detailing her specific method for handling misbehaving children in her section.

As reported by BroBible, on-screen text in her video starts with the question, “What’s something that you’ve done as a server to rude customers?” Minerva answered the question by explaining her drink tampering tactic. She wrote, “I’ll go first. If you’re rude and you have bad a– kids that want mt [mountain] Dew, I put a splash of mt dew then 90% soda water.”

The comments section of the video turned into a hub for other service workers to share their own petty revenge stories. One viewer noted, “I give them regular soda instead of diet.” Another person shared, “I’m charging them for lemons and butter.” Someone else mentioned, “I break their straws occasionally.”

She later read what other servers have done

One particularly detailed confession came from a viewer who dealt with a loud child. They wrote, “I had a kid YELL at me for a soda. Dad did nothing. Lil dude got 20% root beer 80% soda water. He complained it tasted funny. Refilled exactly the same.”

Minerva later spoke with BroBible about the reaction to her video and the broader culture of service industry confessions. She admitted that reading through what other people have done left her feeling uneasy.

She told the outlet, “The thought of even doing half of the things most of the service workers do and have admitted to are just sick. Some of the confessions made me physically sick to my stomach.” It is interesting to see that even someone who admits to watering down drinks draws a line at some of the other stories shared by her peers.

Not everyone in the industry agrees with these tactics, though. One waiter commented on the video to explain why they prefer to take the high road. They wrote, “I don’t do anything different. The rude guests are temporary and I have absolutely no idea what they have or are going through. I won’t lower myself or my work standards for anyone.”

Attack of the Fanboy is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy