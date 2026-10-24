A TikToker refuses a box of eight Krispy Kreme mini doughnuts after seeing the Walmart price, then shows what she bought instead

A Walmart shopper says she was so stunned by the price of an eight-pack of Krispy Kreme mini doughnuts at self-checkout that she left the box behind and headed to an actual Krispy Kreme instead. Her workaround drew plenty of pushback, as many viewers pointed out she ended up paying more per doughnut, according to BroBible.

Freya (@freyasalchemists) shared the moment in a TikTok video that has drawn hundreds of thousands of views. The clip shows her scanning the box at a Walmart self-checkout before reacting to the screen. “I ain’t paying no $11,” she says, adding that there is a Krispy Kreme just down the road from the store.

The screen appears to show the doughnuts priced at $9.98, which works out to more than a dollar each. Freya told the outlet the total came to $10.39 after tax, and she noted the box was set to expire the next day. She then filmed herself visiting her local Krispy Kreme and buying a single fresh doughnut for nearly $3.

Viewers say she actually paid more per doughnut by skipping the box

“Now granted, it was almost $3, but it’s fresh,” Freya explains. In a follow-up video, she said the last time she bought an eight-count of mini doughnuts at Walmart, it cost around $6, so the new price felt close to double. “Everybody just seems to be normalizing this,” she added. “It’s not normal.” She told the outlet that neither Walmart nor Krispy Kreme had reached out to her.

Many commenters did the math for her. One viewer said she “proved exactly why the pack was a better deal,” while another pointed out that the box would have come to about $1.30 per doughnut compared to the $3 she spent on one. A third questioned why anyone would complain about roughly $1.25 a doughnut after paying more than double that at the shop.

Others argued Walmart was not the one to blame. Several commenters said Krispy Kreme sets the price for those boxes and delivers them daily, with one claiming its associates travel from store to store to keep them stocked. Krispy Kreme’s website says doughnuts are delivered from local shops directly to select grocery stores, which may explain the next-day expiration date.

Still, plenty of viewers agreed the price was too high. “For dough $10 is crazy,” one person wrote, while another said simply that $11 is too much for eight small doughnuts. Some shared cheaper options, as one commenter praised a box of 18 sugar doughnuts from the Walmart bakery that sells for about $6. However, a few noted the price was printed on the box all along.

A pack of eight Krispy Kreme Mini Crullers sold at Walmart for under $4 back in 2020, according to the outlet’s research, which found the jump far outpaced overall inflation during the same stretch. Those grocery store boxes have drawn scrutiny before, however, as seen in one Krispy Kreme worker’s warning about Walmart boxes and the dates printed on them.

Freya says she has also noticed other grocery prices climbing, pointing to a beef roast that now costs around $25. It is unclear whether Walmart or Krispy Kreme will address the video as the debate over grocery store doughnut prices continues.

Attack of the Fanboy was unable to independently verify Walmart’s side of the story, as this account originates solely from Freya’s TikTok video.

Attack of the Fanboy is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy