A tourist tried to scare off spiders in the bathroom of his Bali villa, and ended up causing about $112,000 in damage

A tourist in Bali accidentally destroyed an entire villa worth approximately $112,000 after attempting to remove a spider from his bathroom using fire. The incident took place in North Kuta, a popular destination where 45-year-old Gaorap Rana from Nepal spotted a spider and its web inside his accommodation.

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As reported by Dexerto, it is a common scenario that many people joke about when they find a spider in their home, but in this case, the attempt to drive the pest away turned into a total disaster. Rana reportedly lit a piece of paper on fire to scare the spider, then walked away from the bathroom and headed into another room. This decision proved to be a massive mistake because strong winds caught the burning paper and carried it directly onto the villa’s thatched roof.

The roof was constructed using alang-alang, which is a type of grass often used for traditional roofing in Bali. While this material is known for being lightweight and weather-resistant, it is also incredibly flammable.

No injuries were reported

The structure caught fire almost instantly, and the flames spread throughout the entire property within minutes. Badung Police spokesperson Ipda Ni Nyoman Yuni Eltari explained the situation, noting, “After burning the paper, the victim left the bathroom and went to the work room. The burning paper was apparently carried by strong winds and caught the thatched roof.”

🇮🇩 Bali: A Nepali tourist lit some paper to scare a spider out of his bathroom. The wind carried it to the thatched roof, and the $160,000 villa burned down. He wasn't hurt. — Volcaholic 🌋 (@volcaholic1) October 13, 2026

Footage from the scene captured thick clouds of smoke billowing from the villa while nearby residents attempted to help by using a hose. Although firefighters arrived to respond to the blaze, the property was already beyond saving. The fire left behind nothing but charred floors and blackened walls. Police stated that the hot, dry weather conditions, combined with the strong winds, caused the fire to spread at a rapid pace.

It is fortunate that Rana managed to escape the burning building safely, and there were no reported injuries. Additionally, the fire did not spread to any neighboring properties.

Authorities have not identified the specific type of spider involved in the incident, and it remains unclear if it actually posed any threat to the tourist. According to the Bali-based Unicare Clinic, spiders found in tourist accommodations on the island are generally reclusive and considered harmless to humans. It is still unknown whether Rana will face any legal or financial consequences for the destruction of the property.

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