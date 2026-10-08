A woman allegedly walked into her old high school posing as a substitute teacher, then told police she ‘hates kids’

A 23-year-old woman is facing serious legal consequences after she allegedly bluffed her way into a teaching position at her former high school. Amy Jones, a former student of Rufus King International High School in Milwaukee, allegedly exploited a staffing shortage to gain access to a classroom.

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As reported by Dexerto, the situation unfolded when Jones overheard office staff discussing the school’s substitute agency. She claimed she worked for the organization, and because the school had eight teachers absent that day with only seven covered, she managed to sign the substitute sheet. The school principal later admitted in a letter to families that the office failed to verify Jones against the district’s substitute system, noting there was no excuse for the lapse.

For the first 20 minutes, a real teacher remained in the room with her. Once that teacher left, the situation reportedly spiraled. According to court filings, Jones allegedly traded the lesson plan for a series of inappropriate behaviors.

Students later altered the school staff

Students reported that she used profanity, racial slurs, and sexual comments while organizing the class by race and gender. She also allegedly blasted rap music and bragged to the students about having felonies and being okay with going to jail.

woman who hates kids is facing felony charges after walking into Rufus King International High School in Milwaukee, telling staff she was a substitute, and getting placed in an 11th-grade class.



Amy Jones, 23, a former student, allegedly cursed at kids, used racial slurs,… pic.twitter.com/gbf7hCYnHj — Rain Drops Media (@Raindropsmedia1) October 6, 2026

One student captured the incident on video, which reportedly showed Jones swearing and making degrading remarks. She allegedly called one student “fat boy” and told another to “shut the f*** up.” When she wasn’t insulting students, she reportedly asked if anyone had a vape or weed because the class was “so f*** lame and annoying.” She also allegedly made racist remarks toward white students, calling them “white as s**” and “white m***.”

The ruse ended when students alerted school staff, who then contacted the substitute agency and confirmed that Jones was not an employee. Police escorted her off the campus, but the interaction didn’t end there.

As Law&Crime reports, when officers interviewed her days later, she allegedly stated she was bored and hated kids, adding that she just wanted to “f*** around.” During the interview, she reportedly snapped her fingers and danced at the thought of becoming “famous.” Officers noted that it was more likely she would be “infamous.”

Prosecutors have charged Jones with one count of impersonating a public employee and five counts of exposing a child to harmful descriptions. These are all felony charges. During her first court appearance, her defense attorney, Michael Cerniglia, claimed that she manages bipolar disorder and was off her medication due to a delayed prescription delivery.

He noted that police picked her up at a psychiatric facility where she had admitted herself following the incident, as FOX6 reports. That said, the school has emphasized that it is taking action to ensure the campus remains a safe environment for students. Jones is currently in custody and is scheduled to return to court soon.

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