A woman boarded an Atlantic Airways flight, then looked across the cabin and saw someone getting a tattoo in their seat

Passengers on a recent Atlantic Airways flight witnessed a scene that surely tops any bizarre travel story you have ever heard. A traveler on the plane captured video evidence of a tattoo artist working on a passenger right in their seat, mid-flight. The video, which shows a small crowd gathering to watch the process, has gotten millions of views after being shared by TikTok user Mikaela Nilsson.

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As reported by BroBible, while the event may be hard to believe, it has been confirmed by multiple sources, including the artist himself. The person behind the needle is a Danish tattoo artist named Jones Larsen. He shared his own photos of the experience on Instagram, noting that he completed several tattoos while flying at 10 kilometers altitude. He even mentioned that he managed to cross this off his personal list of achievements.

You might be wondering how this could possibly be allowed on a commercial aircraft. According to Larsen, the entire situation was spontaneous. He explained that the group was part of a Bareen Training Tour that had just wrapped up in Fuerteventura.

The artist claims nine people received tattoos during the flight

Because Bareen had chartered the entire plane for their own group, it was a closed environment. Larsen stated that they spoke with the flight crew before starting and only proceeded with their explicit permission during the cruise phase of the flight.

Larsen addressed potential concerns regarding safety and professionalism as well. He has been a professional tattoo artist for around 15 years and insisted that hygiene remained a top priority. He confirmed that they used professional equipment, single-use materials, gloves, and barriers, and they made sure to clean the area thoroughly to prevent any medical emergencies.

He also clarified that no alcohol was involved and that nobody paid for the tattoos, describing the event as a fun gimmick that received much more attention than the group originally anticipated. In a comment on Instagram, he confirmed that a total of nine people received tattoos during the flight.

Atlantic Airways provided some context regarding the flight itself. A spokesperson for the airline explained in an email that the flight was an ad-hoc charter service for one of their valued customers, specifically transporting a group of influencers.

Despite the artist’s reassurances, the reaction on social media has been mixed. Some people expressed significant skepticism about the hygiene of getting a tattoo in such a confined space, with one user noting that the tattoo was definitely getting infected.

Another commenter who identified as a flight attendant stated that this would absolutely not be allowed on their flights. Other travelers shared their own frustrations, comparing the situation to the strict rules they face during normal travel. One person pointed out that they could not even bring bagels through security, yet a tattoo gun was apparently fine for this specific group.

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