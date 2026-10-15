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A woman fell off a Royal Caribbean cruise ship and spent 20 hours in the sea before a cargo ship crew spotted her floating in a life ring

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Abdul Haddi
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Published: Oct 15, 2026 10:45 am

A 44-year-old woman is safe after surviving 20 hours in the sea following a fall from a Royal Caribbean cruise ship. The traveler, who is an El Salvador native, was on board the Odyssey of the Seas during a Mediterranean voyage when the incident occurred.

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As reported by LADbible, the ship departed from Italy for a scheduled week-long trip. According to the Hellenic Coast Guard, the woman fell into the water on the morning of October 9. She spent nearly an entire day floating in the open sea before help finally arrived. 

Once the ship realized she was overboard, a local emergency plan was triggered. This protocol alerted other vessels in the immediate area and led to the deployment of rescue ships and a helicopter to scour the water for her. The search efforts were successful when the cargo ship MSC Rossella III spotted the woman. She was found floating in an orange life ring, which likely played a huge role in keeping her afloat during those 20 hours.

She was later transported to Katakolo in Greece

The rescue was captured on camera by the coastguard. In the footage, crew members can be seen throwing a rope to her while asking if she was alright. She managed to grab the line and pull herself toward the cargo ship to be brought to safety. 

After she was pulled onto the cargo ship, she received immediate first aid. She was then transported to Katakolo in Greece, where she was taken to a hospital for medical monitoring and medical examinations. It is good news that she was found alive and well, especially considering the length of time she was in the water.

Royal Caribbean issued a statement regarding the situation. They noted, “We immediately launched a search and rescue effort and are working with authorities.” The company also added, “Our Care Team is actively providing support and assistance to the guest’s loved ones during this difficult time. For the privacy of the guest and their family, we have no additional details to share.”

A preliminary investigation into the matter has been launched to understand exactly how the fall happened. While the details of the investigation are still pending, the outcome of this search is a positive turn of events. 

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Author
Image of Abdul Haddi
Abdul Haddi
Haddi is an avid gamer and tech enthusiast who loves building PCs. Aside from gaming, he has a passion for making films and bringing stories to life. When not gaming or exploring new tech, he enjoys traveling and discovering new places.