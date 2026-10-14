A woman got disturbing texts exposing her best friends’ darkest secrets, then she looked through one friend’s phone and found her own name

A TikTok user named Kalina, known as @kalinaisabella, recently shared a story about uncovering a massive web of deception involving her childhood best friends. The situation, which she compared to the television show Pretty Little Liars, has gained significant attention online, with the video racking up hundreds of thousands of views and hundreds of comments.

Recommended Videos

As reported by the Daily Dot, Kalina explained that she had two best friends in high school, whom she identified as A and J. The trouble started when A began receiving a series of mean, detailed text messages that brought up her childhood trauma.

Kalina and J were there to support their friend, as A frequently shared screenshots of these messages with them. It did not stop there, as Kalina also began finding threatening notes inside her own school locker. The group was genuinely scared and had no idea who was targeting them.

Her friend also started getting the same texts

Things took a turn when J reportedly started getting the same harassing texts. These messages were particularly cruel, as they dug into J’s private secrets and even shamed her for staying friends with A. Eventually, Kalina started getting hit with the same messages as well. She described receiving these disturbing texts at 12:00 AM, which made it impossible for her to sleep for days.

Kalina eventually noticed something that did not sit right with her. While she and J were terrified, A seemed to be handling the harassment differently, which sparked some major suspicion. Kalina also realized that whenever she got one of these strange messages, A was always on her phone at that exact same moment. The breaking point arrived a few days later when Kalina and A were hanging out alone. A left her phone unlocked while she stepped away, and Kalina decided to take a look.

She reportedly discovered a specific texting app on the phone that contained conversations with a mystery number. As she scrolled through, she saw her own name, J’s name, and all the harassing messages they had been receiving. The rabbit hole went even deeper, as Kalina found names like A’s mom, dad, boyfriend, and ex-boyfriend in the app, proving that A had been sending these messages to almost everyone in her inner circle.

Instead of blowing up immediately, Kalina talked to J first. The two of them eventually confronted A together. Kalina tried to approach the situation with care, telling A that they loved her and asking her to be honest. She asked, “Have you been the one sending these harassing text messages to all of us?”

Despite the clear evidence on the phone, A denied everything. This refusal to own up to the behavior was the final straw for Kalina, who felt it revealed a pattern of pathological lying. The friendship ended immediately after that conversation.

The comments section on the video exploded with people sharing their own experiences with similar betrayals. One person commented, “Like what is the psychology behind this?? Why do people drag themselves to the closesty people in their lives?”

Another user shared a haunting story about receiving messages from a friend who had passed away, only to find out it was the friend’s mother using his phone. They wrote, “I did too. My friend died and we started getting messages and phone calls, whole time his mom was just going through his phone.”

Attack of the Fanboy is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy