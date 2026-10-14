Mini pies have become one of the fall season’s go-to treats, with both Starbucks and Trader Joe’s selling bite-sized pumpkin versions this year. A TikTok user who posts as @hokage_stiz says the Starbucks pumpkin pie she bought one morning looked nearly identical to a four-pack she later spotted at Trader Joe’s, according to BroBible.

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In the video, the TikTok user holds up the Trader Joe’s box and repeatedly asks why it appears to be the same pie she had from Starbucks earlier that day. The only difference she could spot was the shape of the pastry leaf sitting on top of each pie. In the caption, the creator wrote that Starbucks has some explaining to do.

Neither Starbucks nor Trader Joe’s has publicly addressed the comparison, and the claim that the two are the same pumpkin pie has not been independently verified. Both chains reportedly source their mini pies from a Canadian supplier, though it remains unclear whether it is the same company. That detail has only added to the debate over which pie is the better buy.

Shoppers can get four Trader Joe’s pies for about the price of two from Starbucks

The price gap is what made the discovery sting for the TikTok user. Trader Joe’s sells its Teeny Tiny Pumpkin Pies four to a box for between $5 and $5.49, while a single Starbucks pumpkin pie runs from $2.49 to $3.45, depending on the location. Starbucks customers can also buy a trio of mini pies, with prices starting at $6.95.

Even that trio deal works out to about $2.32 per pie, compared with roughly $1.25 to $1.37 each at Trader Joe’s. For a shopper who had already paid for a single Starbucks pumpkin pie that morning, finding four of what looked like the same dessert for about the price of two is what prompted the video.

Starbucks rolled out its pumpkin pie this fall alongside apple crumble and pecan versions, and both chains plan to keep their mini pies around for the season or while supplies last. As a result, shoppers have had plenty of time to put the two side by side, and the TikTok user is far from the only one to notice the resemblance between them.

Viewers who had tried both pies were split on whether the creator had really been duped. Some insisted the flavors are noticeably different, with the Trader Joe’s version said to taste more strongly of pumpkin. However, others pointed out that it is common for competing brands to rely on the same manufacturer, as companies often buy from the same suppliers.

The TikTok user’s frustration mirrors a familiar complaint about paying extra for a name on the label, similar to the backlash over Gucci’s Made in China sneakers. Over on Reddit, Trader Joe’s shoppers had already been comparing the Teeny Tiny Pumpkin Pies to the Starbucks version, with some saying the two look and taste nearly alike.

One taste test outside of social media also came down against the coffee chain. A review from The Takeout ranked the Starbucks pumpkin pie as the writer’s least favorite of its three mini pies, citing a bitter aftertaste, though the flaky crust earned praise. However, the reviewer still gave the overall edge to Trader Joe’s, as its pies came in cheaper.

Whether Starbucks or Trader Joe’s addresses the comparison remains to be seen, but both pies are expected to stay on shelves through the fall, which could keep the debate going for weeks.

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