A woman was relaxing in a Texas park when a stranger asked for her name, and after she refused, he asked her a question she decided to record

A Texas woman says she was relaxing at a park when a stranger walked up, complimented her hair and refused to take the hint that she was not interested. The conversation eventually turned to whether she had ever had sex outside, according to The Nerd Stash, and she kept her camera rolling the entire time.

Xia Bloom (@itsbigbodyx), a model and actress who often plays a fairy persona for content and events, posted the nearly four-minute interaction to her TikTok account last week. The clip has become her most viewed video to date, pulling in millions of views. It opens with the man telling her that her hair is beautiful and asking her not to cut it.

Bloom sarcastically asks if he is a hair connoisseur. “As a man, I like to tell women what men like,” he says, to which she replies, “Oh, how do you know I like men?” He responds, “Well, you should.” When she asks why he approached her, he says it was “to flirt with you,” and she makes it clear she has no interest in flirting back.

Viewers say the man never stopped to listen once she said no

The Texas woman refuses to give the man her name and tells him she is a fairy instead. He asks what being a fairy is like before asking, “You ever had sex outside?” She refuses to entertain that conversation, but he keeps pressing the topic. Eventually, the man, whom she refers to as Jesse, offers his number and walks off after she says she does not like men.

“Oh, to be a woman existing,” Bloom says at the end of the clip. In a follow-up video, she explained that she stayed put rather than walking away for her own safety, as she was listening to what her body was telling her in the moment. She encouraged other women to trust their instincts in similar situations.

Commenters said they were exhausted just watching. “I feel harassed just listening,” one person wrote, while another said the man was not even listening to her and was “just talking AT YOU” the whole time. Another viewer pointed out that he still could not take a hint, even though Bloom had told him bluntly that she was not interested.

Many focused on how quickly the conversation turned sexual. One commenter argued that bringing up sex with a stranger amounts to sexual harassment, even when the person doing it considers it regular conversation. Another wrote, “I really hate that men think ‘NO’ is a negotiable word,” as that frustration was echoed by several others throughout the thread.

Some offered their own strategies. One viewer suggested that women simply “out weird” men in these moments, while another said calling a conversation harassment out loud usually makes people leave. However, one male commenter took a different approach, admitting that men are often “the problem” and apologizing. Whether to walk away came up in a similar case, when a woman confronted a man who stopped to follow her, according to her account.

The man in the video has not been publicly identified. However, there is no indication he has responded, as the clip continues to circulate across TikTok and draw new comments.

Attack of the Fanboy was unable to independently verify the man’s side of the story, as this account originates solely from Xia Bloom’s TikTok video.

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