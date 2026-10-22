After Trump’s North Carolina rally, a supporter was asked about paying another $1 a gallon for gas and said, ‘I’ll take that any day’

Supporters of President Donald Trump said they are willing to shoulder higher gas prices if it means preventing Iran from developing nuclear weapons, following a recent rally in North Carolina. The trade-off they described included paying another dollar a gallon at the pump, as reported by Fox News.

One voter, speaking on Tuesday evening, said a “good American” should be thinking beyond personal gas costs and focus on what life will be like for future generations. “What will they grow up to?” they asked, stressing the importance of keeping Iran’s political regime from getting a nuclear weapon and arguing that acting now was worth paying another dollar a gallon.

The conversations took place after Trump’s rally at Pitt-Greenville Airport on Tuesday, October 20, 2026. Voters shared their thoughts on rising gas prices, the Nov. 3 midterm elections just two weeks away, and the ongoing conflict with Iran, which has sent oil prices surging and added to affordability concerns.

Several rallygoers said the higher costs are worth it

Another local voter, Shauna, said of the economy, “Things haven’t changed much since Sleepy Joe,” referring to former President Joe Biden. She added that Trump is “doing the best he can with what he has” because he isn’t Congress and “can only pass so much.”

Michael, another rallygoer, said preventing Iran from getting a nuclear weapon was worth the higher gas prices for American drivers. “We believed in what he [Trump] was saying and what he stood for,” he said, noting that people wanted to get politicians out of Washington and got a businessman who “never claimed to be a politician.”

“Even with the gas prices up for what he’s done in Iran, to me [that] is worth the high gas prices,” Michael added. “I’ll take that any day to stop a country like Iran and take that nuclear power away. That’s a no-brainer, you know.” He also said he was confident gas prices would come down because of Trump’s actions.

Steve, another Trump supporter, said he would encourage other Americans to vote for Republican candidates despite the current high prices. He said it would take “an act of God” to lower prices before the election was over, but urged everyone to “vote Republican like you are voting like it’s the most important election in your lifetime. Because in many instances, it actually is.”

Trump has maintained that the ongoing conflict with Iran is a “small price to pay” to keep the nation safe. Vice President JD Vance has separately blamed Biden for gas prices as the midterms approach.

Trump has been crisscrossing the country in the final weeks before the Nov. 3 midterm elections, rallying his supporters. His North Carolina stop was partly aimed at boosting Republican Senate candidate Michael Whatley, who is facing former Democratic Governor Roy Cooper.

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