Airbnb guests can still be charged a cleaning fee, but starting next month hosts can’t make them wash dishes or strip the beds

Airbnb is changing how hosts handle checkout chores, meaning guests will soon have a much easier time leaving their rentals. Starting November 20, 2026, the company will prevent hosts from forcing visitors to complete time-consuming tasks that professional cleaners usually handle. This update applies to reservations booked on or after that date, as Dexerto reports.

Under these new guidelines, hosts cannot ask guests to strip beds, wash and put away dishes, start a load of laundry, or take garbage off-site. Airbnb mentioned that guests should not be asked to do things that require significant effort or time.

A spokesperson for the company noted, “House rules help guests understand what hosts expect, but we’ve heard from our community that they can be confusing, onerous and hard to manage.” The goal here is to keep requests reasonable and avoid surprises for travelers.

Hosts must also disclose all their rules before a reservation is finalized

This does not mean you can leave a place in total chaos. Hosts can still ask you to place dirty dishes in the sink, gather your used towels, and separate your garbage and recycling into the right indoor bins. The expectation is that guests leave the property in a reasonable condition. The company also clarified that guests should not be asked to avoid using amenities like air conditioning, though hosts can ask that you turn it off when you leave.

Airbnb is banning hosts from requiring guests to strip beds, wash dishes, do laundry or take rubbish off-site before checkout



The new rules take effect on November 20, meaning guests can finally leave the cleaning to the cleaners pic.twitter.com/wpHqKdYL06 — Interesting AF (@interesting_aIl) October 22, 2026

There is also a new focus on transparency. Hosts must disclose all their rules before a reservation is finalized. They cannot add new requirements through signs inside the home, messages, or verbal instructions after you have already booked.

Airbnb is also standardizing seven categories of house rules. These cover pets, smoking, quiet hours, events, commercial photography, maximum overnight guests, and locking up when you check out.

Beyond these categories, hosts can add other reasonable requests that might depend on local needs. For instance, if you are in a spot with water shortages, it might be reasonable for a host to ask you to limit your shower time. If you are in an area where wildlife is a concern, asking you to put trash in an animal-proof container is often seen as reasonable.

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