Calculating your own tip at the end of a meal has become a standard part of dining out, but a recent video shows that the math on restaurant tablets isn’t always as simple as it seems. A TikToker known as @whiskeyandviolence recently shared his experience at Texas Roadhouse, where a suggested tip of $16.28 on a $66.66 bill caught his attention.

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As reported by BroBible, he quickly realized the math didn’t add up to the 20% gratuity he intended to leave. His video has since gained hundreds of thousands of views, sparking a wider conversation about the transparency of digital tipping interfaces.

In the comments section of the post, viewers were quick to label the suggested amount a violation. One person noted that the tip being charged was actually 25% and mentioned that this was the third video they had seen highlighting similar issues. Another viewer expressed exhaustion with the current state of tipping culture, questioning why an additional $16 should be expected at the end of a meal.

The restaurant explained why this happened

The confusion stems from how these kiosks determine their figures. Texas Roadhouse confirmed to the outlet that suggested tip amounts are calculated after tax and before any discounts are applied. This policy explains why the $16.28 figure appeared on the screen for the TikTok creator.

Once you factor in his post-tax total of $82.94, a 20% tip comes out to $16.58, which is very close to the amount suggested by the tablet. When you see these numbers, it is helpful to remember that taxes and pre-discount totals play a significant role in the final calculation.

Despite those explanations, technology can still be unpredictable or flat-out wrong. Another customer shared on Reddit that their kiosk suggested a 32% tip on a $68.61 bill, even though they claimed no discounts were applied to their order. The customer noted that the manager was unsure why the amount was incorrect but promised to address it with their boss. In that instance, the patron opted to use a custom tip feature to ensure they paid the amount they intended.

These discrepancies are driving more people to reconsider how they handle gratuity. Many diners are now suggesting that paying with cash is the best way to avoid the potential pitfalls of digital kiosks. One Reddit user stated, “For this reason, I try to always bring cash when I go out to eat.”

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