Veeramani, a content creator based in Madurai, India, has been forced to leave his home after his attempt to connect with fans backfired in a major way. The influencer shared his home address and phone number on social media before Diwali, hoping followers would send him a box of sweets to celebrate the festival. Instead of the treats he expected, he found himself overwhelmed by a flood of cash-on-delivery orders for high-end electronics and appliances he never purchased.

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As reported by Dexerto, the situation turned into a nightmare as delivery drivers from Amazon and Flipkart began showing up at his doorstep with refrigerators, washing machines, smartphones, and televisions. One of the televisions was priced at 169,000 Indian rupees, which is approximately $1,900.

Because these were cash-on-delivery orders, the drivers expected payment immediately. Veeramani could not afford these items, and he was unable to provide the one-time verification codes the drivers required to complete the drop-offs.

People were also sending food deliveries to his home

The pressure didn’t stop with appliances, as pranksters also started sending unwanted food deliveries to his home. Some people even posted screenshots claiming they had ordered heavy machinery like excavators and military tanks worth millions of dollars.

An influencer asked Instagram for Deepavali sweets.



The internet said, “Sure!” and ordered battle tanks, TVs, fridges… all on COD. 😂



Man has now caught a bus and left town. 🚌💨



🎥 : IG/veeramani pic.twitter.com/hwP2TtGvVv — Bengaluru Post (@bengalurupost1) October 13, 2026

While there is no evidence that those massive items were actually dispatched, the constant stream of legitimate delivery workers arriving for smaller, expensive items created a chaotic environment that made it impossible for him to stay. Veeramani eventually turned to Instagram to record a video pleading with his followers to stop the harassment. During the video, he said, “I am suffering a lot after requesting a sweet box. I bow at your feet… Please stop ordering. I am under severe pressure.”

The video went viral and gained over a million likes on Instagram, but the public appeal did not stop the deliveries. The situation became so disruptive that he reportedly decided to vacate his property.

When reporters visited his residence, they found the home locked. Neighbors confirmed that he had moved out because he was being repeatedly disturbed by the influx of delivery workers. Veeramani later posted another video explaining that he was traveling and that his address would no longer be public. He stated, “I am travelling. No one can find my address.” His current location is unknown, and he has blocked calls to the phone number he previously shared online.

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