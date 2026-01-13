An Uber driver leaves traveler stranded at the curb, her desperate recovery plan involved a high-speed highway chase

Getting ready for an early flight is already a nightmare, but one traveler’s work trip started with a dramatic, high-speed chase down a Boston highway to recover her luggage. Content creator Angela King, who was heading from Boston to Los Angeles for a work trip, recently shared a video on TikTok detailing the incredibly stressful moment her Uber driver sped away with her entire suitcase still locked in the trunk, as reported by BroBible.

Angela explained that she was standing at the curb around 6:00 AM, waiting for the driver to pop the latch so she could grab her luggage, but the driver never stopped to help. King says the driver “literally stormed off,” leaving her stranded and watching her bag disappear down the road as she stood at the airport curb.

King had only seconds to figure out a plan, and that’s when a complete stranger intervened. That moment of chaos quickly turned into a scene straight out of an action movie. She recalls the good Samaritan saying, “‘Oh my gosh. Like, I just saw what happened. Hop in,’” which prompted Angela to make a split-second decision and jump into the stranger’s car.

The Uber driver didn’t seem phased at all

They immediately took off, racing after the Uber. The pair chased the driver down the highway, honking nonstop trying to get her attention. Thankfully, the frantic pursuit worked, and the Uber finally pulled over. You’d expect a massive apology after an incident like that, but the driver’s response was shockingly casual. Angela hopped back into the vehicle, only to be met with total nonchalance. The driver asked her, “‘Oh, do you wanna just grab your bag? And then are you like, is he gonna take you?'” King recounts.

When Angela insisted the driver take her back to the airport, the driver’s only alleged explanation was, “‘Oh, I think I should have my coffee.’” King later noted in her caption that she felt like she’d “already experienced every emotion by 6:15 am.”

After hearing the story, commenters were quick to offer their opinions and advice. Many agreed that the driver deserved “The lowest possible rating.” Some people shared their own personal security hacks, with one person noting, “This is exactly why I never put stuff in Ubers trunks. I always just put it on the seat next to me.” Another person added, “Exactly why I keep my door open until I have EVERYTHING.”

While Angela’s situation was extreme, it’s a good reminder that riders need to be proactive about their safety before and during a trip. A top-tier feature you should definitely be using is the “Share My Trip” function, which sends real-time location and trip details to up to five trusted contacts. This will also come in handy if the driver decides to take the scenic route or demand cash for tolls, which is already included in your fare.

