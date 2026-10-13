RJ Mitte has died at the age of 34, with his death confirmed to have occurred in Brownsville, Texas. While his representatives initially shared the news of his passing, Bryan Cranston later provided further details regarding the circumstances, stating that the actor took his own life.

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As reported by the LADbible, Mitte was best known for his role as Walter Flynn White Jr. on the award-winning series Breaking Bad. He appeared in more than 50 episodes of the show between 2008 and 2013, a performance that earned him the SAG AFTRA Harold Russell Award.

During a recent appearance on The Joe Vulpis Podcast, Mitte discussed the origin of his iconic character. He explained, “My character Walt Jr. was based on a real person, a friend of [Breaking Bad creator] Vince Gilligan in college who had cerebral palsy, who used forearm crutches and sometime after passed away.” He added, “So it really felt real playing this character and getting into the groove with this character.”

He was a dedicated advocate for the disabled community

Bryan Cranston reflected on their long history together, noting that he first met Mitte when the actor was only 14 years old. In a post on Facebook, Cranston wrote, “I’m in deep despair as I write this tonight. RJ Mitte, my sweet son on Breaking Bad has died.” He recalled how Mitte handled the intense demands of the show with great determination. Cranston noted, “Born with Cerebral Palsy, he never – ever – allowed that challenge to be an excuse for anything.”

Bryan Cranston has written a tribute for his ‘Breaking Bad’ on-screen son RJ Mitte who tragically passed away due to suicide.



“We were texting each other just a few weeks ago – figuring out when we could meet for lunch. I don't know if that lunch would have changed his future…… pic.twitter.com/sd69YhR1aK — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) October 13, 2026

Mitte was diagnosed with cerebral palsy at three years old and moved to Hollywood in 2006 to pursue acting roles that could educate viewers about his condition. Before his breakout role on Breaking Bad, he made appearances in projects like Vegas and Hannah Montana. After the show concluded, he continued his career with roles in Switched at Birth, The Guardians of Justice, and The Recall. He also recently starred as Fitz in the 2025 movie Westhampton.

Beyond his acting work, Mitte was a dedicated advocate for the disabled community. He served as an ambassador for United Cerebral Palsy and Shriners Children’s, and he acted as a Screen Actors Guild spokesman for actors with disabilities. He also led the Mitte Foundation, a charity focused on changing perceptions about people living with disabilities.

In his tribute, Cranston highlighted the impact Mitte had on the industry and the lives of those around him. He wrote, “He parlayed his experience on the show to be a vocal advocate for performers with disabilities, and was the head of a philanthropic organization with a focus on helping the disabled community.” Cranston also mentioned their recent communication, noting that they had been texting just a few weeks ago to plan a lunch meeting.

Mitte’s personal life was also a significant part of his recent years. Last October, he announced his engagement to his partner, Kennedy Suarez, following a five-year relationship. In a statement to People at the time, Mitte shared, “I’m thrilled to have found my person, my partner in life who makes me want to be better, no matter what we’re doing.”

He added, “Kennedy is my everything and I can’t wait to officially start our life together and see what adventures life takes us on next.” Representatives for Mitte have asked that the public respect the privacy of his family and close ones during this time.

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