‘I think I’m the first person to receive this’: Wendy’s mails creator a custom gift that has the internet losing it

Wendy’s sent comedy creator Jov Khan (@jovkhann) an unexpected custom collectible figure that quickly went viral online. Khan’s unboxing video gained over 1.2 million views as viewers reacted to the unique gift. The fast-food chain proved once again that it knows how to create buzz on social media.

Khan’s TikTok video showed her opening what appeared to be a standard Labubu figure box. Labubu collectibles are popular toys known for their toothy grins and long, elf-like ears. Khan checked online and couldn’t find anyone else who had received this specific item. “I think I’m the first person to receive this in the mail,” Khan said in the video.

According to BroBible, the real surprise came when Khan opened the box. Instead of a regular Labubu figure, she found one dressed exactly like the Wendy’s mascot. The custom collectible wore a red pigtail wig with bows and a blue and white striped dress that matched the fast-food brand’s iconic look perfectly.

This custom figure represents a new level of celebrity marketing genius

The figure had a small tag reading @marko_monroe, revealing the designer behind the creation. Marko Monroe is a well-known custom toy designer who works with celebrities. He’s become famous for creating unique versions of these collectible figures for high-profile clients.

Monroe only got his first Labubu in January 2025 but quickly saw its creative possibilities. He told an outlet that the figures are “creepy and cute” at the same time. Monroe loves that the toy is a “blank canvas you can dress up however you want.” His previous work includes custom figures for Lady Gaga, who reportedly screamed and hugged him when she received hers. He also created 26 figures for the cast of the show Wednesday.

Labubu creatures started as sketches by Hong Kong artist Kasing Lung in 2015. They became a global hit in 2019 after Chinese company Pop Mart licensed the design and started selling them in blind boxes. This sales model became extremely popular with collectors worldwide. The brand has a history of creating memorable moments, much like how the founder’s emotional confession to his daughter revealed the personal side of the company.

The collectibles became so popular that people called them “emotional currency.” Rare versions sold for thousands of dollars on resale platforms. The company behind Labubu generated around $870 million in revenue by mid-2024. Celebrity fans like Blackpink’s Lisa, Rihanna, and Dua Lipa helped turn the figures into status symbols. Celebrities giving meaningful gifts to fans isn’t new, as seen when Taylor Swift gave a stadium worker an enormous present.

Khan’s video comment section filled with people reacting to the creepy-cute creation. One viewer wrote, “They gave you a Wendy’s Annabelle. I would be scared,” while another joked, “Wendy’s x Labubu x Chucky collab.” A third comment warned, “Don’t even bother trying to throw it away – we both know it will show up every night no matter what.”

