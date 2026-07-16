‘I’m not paying the rest of it,’ a client said after not liking the stone color she picked, so the landscaper tore out $20,000 in materials

A landscaper says a client backed out of paying for a roughly $20,000 patio job once the work was finished, allegedly claiming she had changed her mind about the stone color. According to the Daily Dot, the client had originally selected that same color herself. The video was shared on X and shows the contractor’s response after the client backed out of payment. At the start of the clip, the landscaper says, “I mean, this is like $20,000 in materials alone,” clarifying that figure only covered materials and not labor.

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The woman, believed to be the client, responds, “I’m not paying the rest of it,” citing her dislike of the stone color as the reason. It’s unclear from the footage whether she had put any money down before making that call. The finished patio appeared clean and fully completed in the footage, which left many viewers questioning her timing. Several commenters accused the client of trying to get free work. “She could have inspected the papers at any time during installation and decided she didn’t like it.

Instead, she waited until completion. She’s scamming him,” one wrote. Another added, “Why does she only mention this after completion? She saw the color when they started and before the pathway was completed. It’s because she’s lying and thinks she’ll get to keep it.” Contractor disputes over unpaid work have gone viral before, including a Florida roofing contractor who walked away from an $8,000 job entirely over a $200 pricing disagreement.

So he decided to take it all back

Rather than accept the loss, the landscaper told his crew, “Alright so, she didn’t like the color… We start breaking up different parts of the flagstone patio.” He proceeded to remove the materials himself since the client refused to pay for the completed work, saying, “I don’t wanna do this anymore” as he began tearing it out. One user commenting on the video suggested the landscaper should have protected himself with a signed contract and upfront deposit before starting the job.

Customer refused to pay the $20,000 owed for patio and landscaping work because she didn’t like the color of the stone after she picked it out.

I have to wonder what’s the point of even doing work like this anymore?

No one appreciates hard work and labor, and no one is willing… pic.twitter.com/6rUg0jI68N — Leah Rain ✝️🇺🇸🎸🏝️ (@LeahRain77) July 14, 2026

That instinct lines up with standard industry advice. In most states, contractors who complete unpaid work can pursue a mechanics lien against the property. The specific filing deadlines and notice requirements vary by state, though, and missing them can invalidate the claim entirely. A written contract isn’t always legally required to file a lien. Many states still require one for certain project types or strongly recommend it, since it establishes clear proof of the agreed price and scope of work if a dispute ends up in court.

Reactions to the video largely sided with the contractor. One user wrote, “It was gorgeous and that was a very fair price. He should’ve taken a half deposit up front along with a signed contract and sued her for non payment.” The lead-up to the confrontation is still murky, and there’s no confirmation that either side has taken this to court. The claims made in the video have not been independently verified.

The client has not publicly responded to the accusations made against her, and it is unclear whether she was contacted for comment.

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