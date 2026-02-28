Pilots are pouring this household item on their windshields for crystal clear vision and the reason is even weirder

You might think you’ve heard it all when it comes to weird cleaning hacks, but pilots of major airlines have news for you. They are swearing by a household item to get crystal-clear vision, and the reason is fascinating. It turns out some pilots are pouring soda, specifically club soda or sparkling water, onto their airplane windshields to clean them!

Former commercial pilot Daniel Bubb explained that a small speck on the window can look just like a distant plane, making it super dangerous if flights don’t have a Traffic Collision Avoidance System (TCAS) to alert them. According to UNILAD, pilots need an absolutely clear and accurate view of their surroundings, so anything that helps with that is a big win.

So, how does plain old fizzy water tackle tough grime on an airplane windshield? It’s all thanks to those tiny bubbles and the mineral content in drinks like Club Soda.

If it gets the job done without any damage, why not?

Forrest Webber, who owns Bear Brothers Cleaning, says, “Those little bubbles are like tiny cleaning ninjas.” They’re fantastic at lifting dirt, grease, and grime without leaving behind any harsh residues. Plus, the mineral content helps out even more, tackling those stubborn marks and gunk. The key here is using club soda or sparkling water, which aren’t loaded with sugar like many other fizzy drinks, so you don’t end up with a sticky mess.

However, pilots can’t just go wild with any cleaning solution. Airplane windshields are incredibly specialized. They often have unique coatings for strength, anti-fogging, and heat resistance, so, unlike cleaning a car’s windshield, they need a lot more care. Mark Woods, co-founder and vice president of flight operations at Cirrus Aviation Services, stressed that if soda is used, it needs to be rinsed off immediately with clean water.

Even with the strict rules, pilots are always looking for effective, safe tricks and budget-friendly cleaning supplies. Daniel Bubb mentioned he hasn’t personally used soda water, but he sees the logic. He said, “If it works, is not abrasive and does not cause damage over time, why not use it?”

There are always little methods pilots can use for different purposes, as long as they’re safe. It’s always best to err on the side of caution and ensure they’re using materials approved by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and the aircraft manufacturer.

