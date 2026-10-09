Keegan Allen was robbed at gunpoint and pistol-whipped by two armed suspects in an incident that left him with a head injury. The actor shared the details of the attack through an Instagram post, which included footage of his bloodied face and security camera clips showing the encounter.

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As reported by People, the incident occurred in a parking lot on Santa Monica Boulevard in West Hollywood, right outside of Laurel Supply. According to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, they received a call regarding the robbery at approximately 9:05 PM. Two men wearing all black approached the actor, with one suspect wielding a handgun and the other brandishing a knife. The pair demanded his watch and bracelet, escalating the situation quickly.

Allen described the encounter in his video, noting that he was just going about his business before the situation turned violent. He stated, “I was just robbed of my watch outside of Laurel Supply.” He also recounted the moments leading up to the theft, explaining, “These two dudes hit me in the head and pointed a gun at me with a knife and then took off.”

He was struck in the head multiple times

The security footage included in his post appears to show the suspects near him while he was loading items into his truck. One of the individuals seems to strike him in the head multiple times with the handgun before they successfully took his watch and fled the scene in an unknown vehicle.

“Pretty Little Liars” actor Keegan Allen says he was attacked and robbed of his watch in a West Hollywood incident that was caught on camera.



In a graphic video via his Instagram page. Covered in blood, Allen wrote, “West Hollywood is not safe anymore. Robbed at gunpoint and… pic.twitter.com/NnbeFiftAz — Variety (@Variety) October 9, 2026

He mentioned that the suspects threatened to kill him during the robbery, which makes the whole ordeal even more intense. In his caption, he wrote, “West Hollywood is not safe anymore. Robbed at gunpoint and knifepoint by two young men that threatened to KILL me over my watch and would have! God said no tonight. My life for a watch.” The watch that was stolen was reportedly a Rolex.

Emergency personnel from the Los Angeles County Fire Department arrived on the scene to treat Allen for a laceration on his forehead. While he wasn’t initially transported from the scene by paramedics, he later noted in a reply to a comment under his post that he was “def concussed” and at the hospital.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department has confirmed that an investigation is currently underway. They are asking anyone who might have information regarding the suspects or the incident to reach out to their detectives. Allen, who is well known for his roles in Pretty Little Liars, Walker, and The Rookie, told his followers that he plans to provide further updates soon.

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