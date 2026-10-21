Prince Harry admits he grieves his broken relationship with William and Charles, then says ‘some people don’t want it to work out’

Prince Harry is signaling a desire to heal his fractured bond with his family members following his return to the UK earlier this year. He recently sat down with GQ Magazine to discuss the current state of his relationships with King Charles and Prince William, admitting that he is indeed grieving the distance between them.

As reported by Unilad, the Duke of Sussex made it clear that he wants a resolution to the ongoing tension. He stated, “Some people don’t want it to work out, of course I do. I want it to work out. With everything else that’s going on in the world, the most important thing is to reconcile—that’s the key point.”

During the interview, he noted that he hears about sibling disagreements and broken relationships between children and parents all the time. He finds the situation to be a massively relatable issue for so many people. When asked directly if he is grieving these broken connections, he responded, “Yes, of course.”

He says there’s already enough drama in the world

His perspective on moving forward involves letting go of past events, even if it is difficult. He explained that scars stick around forever, but the mindset you choose to adopt matters. He mentioned that if certain things from the past are still affecting you every day, letting go is harder. He added that there is enough drama in the world to continue holding onto these family issues.

Prince Harry talks about “broken relationships” after returning to live in the UK- 3 years after writing tell all book about his family.



“Some people don’t want it to work out. I want it to work out. Course I do…the most important thing is to reconcile.” pic.twitter.com/PtrO08VSXR — Oli London (@OliLondonTV) October 20, 2026

This conversation comes after Harry, Meghan Markle, and their children, Archie and Lilibet, moved back to the UK in August. They had spent a number of years living in California after stepping away from their royal duties six years ago.

The transition back has not been without friction. Last month, the King sent a letter referring to the couple as private citizens and stated that they were not to use their HRH titles. Harry and Meghan responded by saying they were surprised by the remarks ahead of their return.

The history between the parties remains complex. Harry previously detailed the deep rift between himself and Prince William in his memoir, Spare. Public scrutiny also grew after the 2021 interview with Oprah Winfrey, where Meghan claimed a member of the royal family raised “concerns and conversations about how dark [Archie’s] skin might be when he was born.” Prince William later addressed the claim by stating, “We’re very much not a racist family.”

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