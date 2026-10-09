Real Housewives star Mia Thornton was caught on bodycam crying ‘I just want him to put the furniture back,’ and now she faces a felony charge

Real Housewives of Potomac star Mia Thornton is now facing a felony theft charge following an incident involving missing furniture and a late-night move. As TMZ reports, Court documents obtained by the Fulton County District Attorney indicate that Thornton and her associate, Jared McGriff, are accused of stealing a television and furniture valued between $5,000 and $25,000.

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The alleged incident occurred on October 28, 2025, when the pair reportedly moved out of a furnished condo during the night. The manager of the unit stated that Thornton left without any prior notice, estimating the value of the missing items at $11,000.

This situation escalated significantly on November 19, 2025, when Thornton was arrested at the Hartsfield-Jackson airport in Atlanta. Officers were called to the Customs and Border Protection office after being alerted to a wanted person, leading to her booking into the Fulton County Jail.

She was reportedly aware of the warrant

Body camera footage from the arrest reportedly captures a candid moment where Thornton acknowledges she is aware of the warrant. While being escorted to a private area, she asked officers if she could reach someone who held the storage key.

Former "Real Housewives of Potomac" star Mia Thornton now faces a felony theft charge, per court docs.



Prosecutors allege she and an associate hauled off $5K to $25K worth of furniture and a TV from a furnished condo in the middle of the night.



When are these people going to… pic.twitter.com/hUhsenPUIa — Gina Beana Fofina (@Ginasassyass) October 9, 2026

She reportedly told the officers, “I just want him to put the furniture back.” Thornton also claimed that she had sent multiple emails requesting the return of the items, adding that “enough is enough.” The officer informed her that she would be granted the opportunity to make a phone call once she reached a holding cell.

Thornton eventually broke her silence regarding the situation while celebrating her 41st birthday on November 25, 2025. She took to Instagram to share her thoughts on the experience, focusing on her personal resilience.

She wrote, “Composure over chaos. Grace over noise. This birthday, I’m choosing alignment, elevation, and elegance – always. This past week reminded me of the importance of staying grounded, especially when life feels loud. I’m stepping into another year with clarity, accountability, and gratitude. Challenges don’t define me – how I rebuild does.”

In a follow-up post shared just a few hours later, she maintained a defiant tone. She wrote, “Refined. Unmoved, Unshakable. I don’t break – I become better. Happy Birthday to me.” Thornton also addressed the impact of these unexpected moments on her perspective.

She emphasized that these challenges have helped her remember her identity as a mother and a creator. She concluded her message by thanking her supporters, stating, “In the midst of unexpected moments, I’m remembering who I am: a mother, a creator, a woman evolving in real time. I’m choosing peace, accountability, and personal growth. Thank you to those who continue to support my journey.”

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