This new 12-week online transformation program is the cheat code to your best body

Check out the Dig Deeper fitness program from BODi today! (free trial offered) We’ve all wished at some point that everything in life was as formulaic as a video game. You develop your skills and strategy, hit certain checkpoints and like clockwork, and you advance to the next level. Unfortunately, as we all know, real life is a little more complicated than that—with plenty of unexpected obstacles that can derail our progress. One area where this is especially true is transforming our bodies . You can hit the gym everyday and consume protein shakes like there’s no tomorrow and still fall short of your goals thanks to the many biological and lifestyle factors at play.

Recommended Videos

The good news is, whether you’re just getting started on your fitness journey or have been on the grind for a while, there is a cheat code for achieving a Kratos-worthy physique —so long as you’re willing to show up and do the work. Enter Dig Deeper , a new online body composition program by BODi. In 12 weeks, the regime promises to help you sculpt a jaw-dropping physique while also making you feel mentally unstoppable every day. Led by (supremely jacked) super trainer Shaun T, the weightlifting program uses proven techniques for reliable results .

Take your training to the next level. v Image via BODi

Having shed over 50 pounds himself, Shaun T has helped millions of people all over the world get into their best shape . Now, he’s teamed up with BODi by Beachbody to launch this low-impact yet highly effective program that blends heavy weights with zone two cardio.

Much like the levels of your favorite RPG, Dig Deeper has three progressive phases you’ll work through in order to build lean muscle while reducing body fat.

Collection one is “dynamic circuits,” where you’ll complete fast-paced circuits with moderate weights and higher reps to increase your endurance.

where you’ll complete fast-paced circuits with moderate weights and higher reps to increase your endurance. Collection two is “sculpt and define ,” and calls for you to slow it right down with lower reps, supersets and time under tensions, to enhance muscle definition.

,” and calls for you to slow it right down with lower reps, supersets and time under tensions, to enhance muscle definition. Collection three is “the build,” with a focus on controlled heavy lifting with drop sets and pyramids to optimize your gains.

There’s also a fourth, bonus collection, “no excuses,” with optimal workouts under 25 minutes that are perfect for when you want to sneak in a quick session during a streaming marathon .

Available to stream on the BODi app on your phone, tablet or computer, you can do the fast and effective workouts anytime and anywhere . There’s absolutely no zone five cardio or jumping, and the only equipment needed is heavy weights and a bench. And because nutrition is equally as important as training you’ll also get dietary guidance tailored to your needs with Dig Deeper’s quick-start guides — with zero need to cut out entire food groups.

You can try it for free for 14 days by signing up to a six month BODi subscription. Or, you can get lifetime access for just $59.95 as a standalone product. Ready to dig deeper and see what you’re capable of? Hit start on your body reset by signing up to the program here .

Attack of the Fanboy is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy