Matthew McConaughey just hit AI with a massive legal bomb, but he forgot he just invested in the very company creating the digital chaos

Oscar-winning actor Matthew McConaughey is taking a massive, preemptive swing at AI misuse by officially trademarking his iconic image and voice, including that famous “All right, all right, all right” catchphrase from the movie Dazed and Confused, as per The Guardian. This is a brilliant move for ownership, but here’s where things get interesting: the actor is simultaneously locking down his identity while also being an investor in one of the biggest AI voice companies around.

McConaughey recently signed a deal with AI audio company ElevenLabs to create an AI-generated version of his voice for a Spanish translation of his newsletter, Lyrics of Livin’, alongside fellow actor Michael Caine. He’s also an investor in ElevenLabs, which is currently valued at a staggering $6.6 billion.

To secure his digital perimeter, the actor recently had eight separate applications approved by the US Patent and Trademark Office. These applications include highly specific assets, such as an audio clip of him saying his famous catchphrase. The approved trademarks also cover specific film clips, like the actor standing on a porch and sitting in front of a tree.

McConaughey recognizes that in this new digital landscape, control is everything

He wants to set a standard for how his likeness is used across the board. The actor stated, “My team and I want to know that when my voice or likeness is ever used, it’s because I approved and signed off on it. We want to create a clear perimeter around ownership with consent and attribution the norm in an AI world.”

This move highlights the growing crisis performers face when AI decides to copy them without permission. Unauthorized use has been a major complaint in the entertainment industry since at least 2023. You probably remember when Tom Hanks had to warn fans that his likeness was being used in a dental-plan ad, and he had absolutely nothing to do with it.

There are even deeper concerns stemming from the widespread use of digital body scans. Director James Cameron has slammed generative AI actors from talent studio Xicoia. Actor Olivia Williams has called for a specific “nudity rider” to prevent inappropriate exploitation of that digital data. Adding to the sense of crisis is the ongoing outrage over X’s Grok generative AI chatbot producing non-consensual sexualized images.

McConaughey’s legal team is aiming for general protection with these trademarks. Jonathan Pollack, one of the actor’s lawyers, made it very clear that this trademark is a powerful weapon in the battle against digital theft. He said, “In a world where we’re watching everybody scramble to figure out what to do about AI misuse, we have a tool now to stop someone in their tracks or take them to federal court.”

