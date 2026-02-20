Meta’s record-breaking $65 million political spend targets lawmakers friendly to this single controversial industry

Meta is making its biggest play yet in the political arena, launching what’s set to be its largest push to back political candidates in the company’s history. This significant move comes at a time when the social media giant is dealing with a lot of negative attention and some of its toughest legal challenges ever.

The company is kicking off a massive $65 million effort ahead of this year’s midterm elections, as reported by MS Now. The goal is to boost state politicians who are friendly to the artificial intelligence industry, with initial efforts focusing on Texas and Illinois. This is a record-breaking sum for Meta’s election investments.

Company representatives have indicated that this huge investment is fueled by worries over potential regulatory threats to the artificial intelligence industry. Meta is looking to fight back against legislation in various states that it fears could slow down or hinder AI development. It’s a pretty clear signal that they want to shape the future of AI without too much government interference.

What’s really interesting is that Meta isn’t picking sides; they’re backing both Democrats and Republicans

They’re using two different super PACs to do this. One group, called Forge the Future Project, is throwing its weight behind Republican candidates. The other, Making Our Tomorrow, is supporting Democrats. These new PACs are joining two others Meta already had, one of which focuses specifically on California, while the other is a broader organization that funds the company’s spending in other states.

For years, Meta and its CEO, Mark Zuckerberg, have shown support for President Donald Trump, who, in turn, has pushed to stop states from regulating companies that invest in artificial intelligence tools. So, in a way, what Meta is doing now with this spending spree feels a lot like the bold, almost oligarchic behavior we’ve seen from other tech leaders who use their financial power to influence midterm elections and the political system more generally.

However, I think there’s a unique level of public frustration directed at Meta and its platforms right now. You can see it in the numerous lawsuits they’re facing and the public condemnations from former employees. In recent years, the company has had to navigate various scandals where its algorithm-based platforms have been accused of being used to undermine democracy, facilitate child predation, and even incite violence, including in the lead-up to January 6, 2021.

Meta is currently fighting multiple lawsuits, some of which could be landmark cases. These lawsuits accuse its executives of knowingly creating products with addictive qualities that have been particularly harmful to children. The company, for its part, has denied these claims. Beyond the legal battles, Meta is also looking to expand its number of data centers, those massive, resource-intensive facilities that have drawn significant criticism from communities across the nation.

With all of this in mind, Meta’s decision to back candidates this election cycle presents a pretty big question for voters. It makes you wonder whether, and to what extent, people will support a candidate who is financially backed by a company that operates some of the world’s most widely criticized platforms.

