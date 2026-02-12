Microsoft is weighing a major Game Pass merger, but one key detail is still missing

Microsoft is reportedly considering combining Xbox Game Pass Premium and PC Game Pass into a single subscription. The potential change was detailed by GameSpot, which outlined internal discussions about simplifying the current tier structure.

At present, the two subscriptions offer similar libraries with one major difference. Xbox Game Pass Premium costs $15 per month and provides access to more than 200 titles, but does not include day-one releases.

PC Game Pass is priced at $16.50 per month and includes access to new releases on launch day alongside its PC catalog. The reported merger would eliminate that split, though one major question remains unanswered.

The missing detail is the price point

While the libraries overlap heavily, the day-one access distinction has created confusion for subscribers trying to decide which tier best fits their needs. Merging the two plans would simplify the lineup, but any pricing adjustment will likely determine how the move is received.

The report also notes that Microsoft continues exploring ways to strengthen Game Pass Ultimate. The premium tier already bundles EA Play, Fortnite Crew, and Ubisoft+ Classics, and the company is said to be considering adding more third-party services in the future, similar to how missing flight crew confusion can quickly become the central issue in a service rollout.

Separate rumors have suggested Microsoft has explored an ad-supported version of Xbox Cloud Gaming. However, the report indicates that such a feature would not launch as a standalone subscription tier. Major structural changes to Game Pass are reportedly not expected in 2026. That suggests any merger or expansion of bundled services may still be some time away.

Microsoft is also said to be planning its release calendar carefully to avoid competing directly with Grand Theft Auto 6, currently slated for a November 19 launch. That strategy could influence the timing of major Xbox exclusives such as Gears of War: E-Day and Fable, though neither title has a confirmed release date, as House tariff vote fallout has also complicated scheduling conversations across the industry.

In separate corporate news, Xbox president Sarah Bond recently received a stock award from another company she works with, valued at approximately $190,000.

