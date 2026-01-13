OpenAI’s secret earbud project just leaked, and the chip inside does something no AirPods can do

OpenAI is best known for its software-first approach, building headline-grabbing AI products like ChatGPT and the video model Sora. Hardware has never really been part of the company’s public identity. That may be about to change. A newly leaked project suggests OpenAI is exploring its first consumer hardware product, and it would take direct aim at one of Apple’s most successful devices: the AirPods.

Recommended Videos

According to Android Authority, tipster Smart Pikachu has claimed on X that OpenAI is developing a pair of wireless earbuds internally codenamed “Sweetpea.” If the details are accurate, these earbuds aren’t just another AirPods alternative. They’re being positioned as a complete rethink of what AI-powered audio hardware could look like.

The most striking detail is the design. Rather than copying Apple’s familiar stem-based earbuds and pocket-sized case, Sweetpea is said to feature a metal charging case shaped like an “eggstone,” a form factor described as unlike anything currently on the market. Inside that case are two pill-shaped earbuds that sit behind the ear instead of inside the ear canal, marking a sharp departure from the in-ear approach Apple has popularized.

The chip inside could control your phone without Siri

The tipster claims OpenAI plans to put a 2nm smartphone-style chip inside the earbuds, with Exynos being the most likely choice. More importantly, OpenAI has reportedly developed a custom chip that can replace iPhone actions by controlling Siri. This means the earbuds could handle phone commands that normally require Siri.

The leak also mentions that the bill of materials could be very high, possibly matching what it costs to make a smartphone. This suggests the earbuds won’t be cheap when they launch. The tipster says OpenAI is targeting a September release date and expects to sell 40 to 50 million units in the first year.

Hearing fresh detail on Openai "To-go" hardware project from last report. Now confirmed it is a special audio product to replace Airpod, internal code name is "Sweetpea"



On manufacturing, Foxconn has been told to prepare for total 5 devices by Q4 2028. All not known but a home… https://t.co/svOCBuyapI pic.twitter.com/SFumFfRIeF — 智慧皮卡丘 Smart Pikachu (Weibo) (@zhihuipikachu) January 12, 2026

These earbuds are reportedly one of five hardware products OpenAI is developing. The company has been expanding beyond software, with reports of OpenAI building companion AI devices that could work alongside these earbuds. According to the leak, OpenAI has asked Foxconn, an electronics manufacturer, to prepare all five devices by the fourth quarter of 2028.

The earbuds are first in line because Jony Ive’s team has made them a priority. The leak doesn’t reveal what the other four devices are. However, it suggests that a home device and a pen are still being considered as possible products.OpenAI has been making bold moves lately, including its massive billion-dollar partnership with Disney. It’s unclear if these earbuds will actually launch or if the leaked information is accurate. For now, this remains an unconfirmed report about OpenAI’s hardware plans.

Attack of the Fanboy is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy