‘We stole your girl’: GameStop just poached Best Buy’s most famous employee, and rubbed it in their face

GameStop turned heads this week after releasing a cheeky new advert starring TikTok sensation Rilie Huntley, better known online as the “Best Buy Girl”, and taking a very public swipe at its biggest retail rival.

According to Daily Dot, the company shared the 28-second clip on X alongside a blunt message aimed straight at Best Buy: “We stole your girl @BestBuy.” The post instantly caught fire, with fans praising the bold marketing move and the not-so-subtle rivalry between the two chains. In the advert, Huntley breaks down GameStop’s trade-in programme, explaining how customers can swap old consoles, games and accessories for either cash or store credit.

The message is simple, but the delivery, and the choice of spokesperson, is what made the campaign explode online. Huntley boasts 719,400 followers on TikTok and first rose to fame by posting relatable, behind-the-counter videos from her job in Best Buy’s electronics department. Her popularity even landed her appearances in Best Buy’s own official adverts, which is why her sudden crossover to GameStop has sparked so much buzz.

GameStop picked the perfect time to make this move

Huntley left her job at Best Buy in July 2024. She told her followers on social media, “This is my announcement that I quit, by the way.” GameStop clearly waited for the right moment to work with her after she became available.

People online loved the drama. One user wrote, “GameStop knows exactly what they’re doing bringing the Best Buy girl back.” Another joked, “Best Buy has a girl? It’s not surprising she broke up with them. Physical Media fans did long ago.” Someone else said, “goth e-girl marketing is the most effective marketing.”

But not everyone thought it was funny. Some people felt the ad treated Huntley like a prize in a competition between companies. This kind of controversy isn’t new in marketing, similar to how a smart fridge ad sparked outrage recently. One commenter said, “it is super cool and awesome how gaming companies are being super weird about women now.”

Others made jokes about the video quality. One person wrote, “Steal their mic and camera next though.” People are already asking Huntley on TikTok, “So do we call you GameStop girl now?” Retail stores have been creating buzz with unusual situations lately, like when a Walmart pricing glitch caused debate over customer rights.

This is a smart move by GameStop. They used a popular internet personality to promote their trade-in program and created buzz online. The ad shows that GameStop understands what gets attention on social media and how to use it to their advantage.

