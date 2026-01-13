Your Samsung TV is about to make you a rockstar from your couch

Samsung is working with guitar company Fender to bring the Fender Play learning app directly to your TV. This partnership lets music fans learn guitar from their couch using the biggest screen in their home. You’ll be able to learn basic chords or advanced solos without leaving your living room.

According to Shortlist.com, Fender Play isn’t just simple video tutorials. The app offers organized lessons for complete beginners and experienced players. It’s designed to help anyone improve their guitar skills at their own pace.

The app teaches more than just electric guitar. Fender Play includes lessons for acoustic guitar, bass, and ukulele. It features licensed songs from popular artists so you can play along and practice the right techniques while watching the lesson videos.

The TV version comes with an exclusive performance mode

The biggest feature for the TV version is called “Jam” mode. This lets you play freestyle over backing tracks with visuals that make it feel like you’re performing on a real stage. It’s meant to help musicians build confidence and make practice sessions feel more like actual performances instead of boring drills.

Fender Play has been available on phones and computers for years, but this is the first version made specifically for TVs. Samsung executives say learning on a TV screen makes the whole process much easier. This follows other recent additions to smart TVs, like Instagram’s new TV app launch.

You can now learn playing guitar using your Samsung TV. The company has partnered with famous guitar brand Fender for this feature. Read more about it in our article linked in the thread below. ⏬#CES2026 pic.twitter.com/8lE3dRkk84 — SamMobile – Samsung news! (@SamMobiles) January 13, 2026

Hun Lee from Samsung said learning instruments fits naturally into daily life when you can watch video lessons on your TV. He believes this helps players reach their goals faster. Samsung is turning your home’s largest screen “into a place to learn and play together.”

Fender agrees that a big screen helps people learn better. Cliff Kim from Fender said the company is excited to bring Fender Play to Samsung TVs and help guitar fans improve their skills. The partnership gives music lovers a chance to learn and practice with high-quality interactive lessons directly on their Samsung TV.

Fender Play costs $19.99 per month or $149.99 per year. You can try it free for seven days before paying. The app will arrive on Samsung TVs in the first half of 2026, but only Samsung TVs made in 2025 or later will support it. If you own an older Samsung TV, you won’t be able to use the app. Some users have noticed unwanted features appearing on smart TVs, so compatibility requirements like this can be frustrating for owners of older models.

