Man called 911 saying he ‘accidentally killed someone’, then sobbed about missing GTA 6 after cops arrested him for murder

A man who murdered his ex-girlfriend has been sentenced to at least 16 years and one month in prison. Robert Richens, 35, received his sentence at Oxford Crown Court this week after admitting to one count of murder in December last year.

The case shocked people because of what Richens said and did after the crime. Instead of showing regret for what he had done, he cried about missing the release of the highly-anticipated video game Grand Theft Auto 6. In the call, he told the operator, “You’re not going to believe this. I think I accidentally killed someone.” He later broke down in tears, saying, “I am being honest because I am ashamed of what I have done.”

According to The Mirror, police officers quickly went to the address in Oxford. Inside the property, they found the body of 40-year-old Rachael Vaughan. Emergency services tried to help, but Rachael was declared dead at the scene. Richens was arrested outside the home shortly after.

The killer showed more concern for a video game than his victim’s life

During his ride to the police station, Richens cried heavily. But he wasn’t crying about the victim or what he had done. He was upset about missing a video game. “I’m going to miss GTA and that,” Richens sobbed to the officers. An officer asked him which version of the game he meant. Richens said he meant Grand Theft Auto 6. The officer then pointed out that the game wasn’t coming out until November, so he still had “ages” to wait. Fans have been eagerly waiting for any official news about GTA 6.

After understanding how serious his situation was, Richens changed his worries from the video game to his punishment. He cried out, “Ah, I am going to get life.” He was charged with murder that same day. Meanwhile, the game’s developers have been making headlines with their approach to creating GTA 6.

Detective Chief Inspector Stuart May, the lead officer on the case, said Richens’ actions after the murder were heartless. He explained that Rachael Vaughan was killed in her own home, the one place where she should have been completely safe.

Detective Chief Inspector May said, “Robert Richens’ actions were heartless. He left Rachael alone in her house, made no attempt to help her or seek medical attention and he only contacted police when he had nowhere else to turn.”

