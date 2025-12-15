‘Many people are alive tonight because of him’: Who is Ahmed Al Ahmed, the man who disarmed the Bondi Beach shooter?

A local fruit shop owner is being called a hero after he stopped one of the shooters during a terror attack at Bondi Beach. Ahmed Al Ahmed, a 43-year-old father of two, managed to take away the gun from an armed attacker, possibly saving many lives.

According to Unilad, Al Ahmed is now recovering in the hospital after being shot twice during the fight. He was hit in his hand and arm while trying to grab the weapon. What makes his actions even more shocking is that he has never owned or used a gun before, according to his cousin.

The attack happened while members of the Jewish community were celebrating the first day of Hanukkah on the beach in a Sydney suburb. Police have confirmed they are treating this as a terrorist attack. The shooting killed 12 people, including one of the alleged shooters.

An ordinary man’s extraordinary courage changed everything that day

Video footage shows Al Ahmed hiding behind a parked car before sneaking up on the suspected shooter. He then jumped at the attacker, grabbing him from behind and wrapping his arm around his neck.

The two men fought over the gun in a intense struggle. Even after being shot twice, Al Ahmed managed to take the weapon away before both men fell to the ground. His actions during this life-threatening situation showed tactical thinking under extreme pressure. The video also shows another suspected shooter standing on a nearby bridge, firing shots toward where the fight was happening.

Latest picture of hero Ahmed Al Ahmed at St. George Hospital, the brave Muslim who saved innocent lives during the Bondi Beach shooting.



Pray for his swift recovery. pic.twitter.com/WedfkWxwSx — The Resonance (@Partisan_12) December 15, 2025

At least 12 other people were injured in the attack. A total of 18 people were taken to the hospital by ambulance services. Two police officers were also hurt while responding to the scene.

A man who disarmed a terrorist has been identified as a Muslim named Ahmed Al Ahmad during an attack on a Jewish event in Sydney.



He prevented further harm to Jews. pic.twitter.com/OvU0y0iQq4 — Globe Eye News (@GlobeEyeNews) December 14, 2025

New South Wales Premier Chris Minns praised Al Ahmed, calling him a “genuine hero.” Minns said watching the footage was “the most unbelievable scene I’ve ever seen.” He added that many people are alive tonight because of Al Ahmed’s bravery.

This is the deadliest mass shooting in Australia since the Port Arthur attacks in 1996. After that tragedy, Australia passed strict gun laws, including large buyback programs and tough background checks. These laws led to a big drop in gun deaths across the country.

Police responded to emergency calls around 6:45 PM local time and arrested two people. They are also checking suspicious items found in the area.

