Police say 7 children ages 1 to 17 were living with 8 adults and 11 animals in a Kentucky home with feces and urine smeared on the floors

Eight adults in Kentucky were arrested after authorities discovered seven children living in a home characterized by extremely poor conditions. The Richmond Police Department confirmed the investigation led to the removal of the children, who range in age from 1 to 17, from the residence.

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As reported by Law & Crime, the individuals now in custody at the Madison County Detention Center are 41-year-old Christine Carter, 21-year-old Johnna Carter, 45-year-old Richard Carter, 28-year-old Sarah Carter, 21-year-old Ishmeal Thornsberry, 63-year-old Green Schindler, 30-year-old Mark Brumbaugh, and 30-year-old Matthew Brumbaugh.

Court documents obtained by local officials described the environment inside the home as “very filthy and deplorable.” Police reports indicate that feces and urine were found smeared on the floors, the stairs, and various other surfaces throughout the house.

The adults are now facing multiple charges

To make matters worse, the fifteen human occupants were sharing this small space with 10 dogs and one cat. The Richmond Police Department noted that the investigation involved Child Protective Services and the Department for Community Based Services.

An extensive child abuse investigation in Kentucky uncovered numerous allegations involving eight adults and seven children in one household, leading to charges of human trafficking, rape, incest and more: https://t.co/WIZoVlBtAL pic.twitter.com/45jDNH0GJa — Local 12/WKRC-TV (@Local12) October 11, 2026

The list of charges facing the eight adults is extensive and highlights the severity of the situation. Richard Carter faces charges including first-degree criminal abuse or neglect of a child under 13, first-degree criminal abuse, first-degree rape, and human trafficking. Green Schindler is also facing serious charges, including first-degree criminal abuse or neglect of a child under 13, first-degree criminal abuse, incest, human trafficking, first-degree rape, and first-degree sodomy.

Other suspects are facing charges related to the treatment of the children and other criminal acts. Sarah Carter was charged with first-degree criminal abuse or neglect of a child under 13, first-degree criminal abuse, distribution of obscene matter, and incest.

Mark Brumbaugh faces charges of incest, first-degree criminal abuse or neglect of a child under 13, first-degree criminal abuse, and third-degree sexual abuse. Christine Carter and Johnna Carter were both charged with first-degree criminal abuse or neglect of a child under 13 and first-degree criminal abuse. Meanwhile, Matthew Brumbaugh was charged with incest, and Ishmeal Thornsberry was charged with first-degree criminal abuse.

The Richmond Police Department has indicated that this investigation is ongoing. They stated that additional charges may follow as they continue to look into the circumstances surrounding the home. The specific relationships between these eight adults and the seven children have not been released to the public at this time.

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