Texas father shot his British daughter one year ago, an inquest just revealed it was after a massive fight about Donald Trump

A British woman who was shot dead by her father in Texas had engaged in a massive, heated argument about President Donald Trump just hours before the tragic incident. This was revealed by a recent inquest, as per the BBC‘s report.

Lucy Harrison, who was just 23 years old and visiting from Warrington in Cheshire, was shot in the chest on January 10, 2025, while staying at her father’s home in Prosper, a town near Dallas. Her boyfriend, Sam Littler, who was traveling with her, described the “big argument” about the president, who was preparing for his second inauguration at the time.

Littler explained to the Cheshire Coroner’s Court that Lucy often became extremely upset when her father, Kris Harrison, talked about his gun ownership. During the row about President Trump that morning, Lucy asked her father a terrible, hypothetical question: “How would you feel if I was the girl in that situation and I’d been sexually assaulted?”

The emotional tension of the day was compounded by Kris Harrison’s history of alcohol addiction

Kris Harrison’s reply was shocking. He reportedly told his daughter that since he had two other daughters living with him, it wouldn’t upset him that much. It seems more ironic with the release of the latest tranche of Epstein Files. Littler confirmed that Lucy was “quite upset” by this exchange and immediately ran upstairs.

The inquest heard that Harrison, who moved to the United States when Lucy was a child, had previously been to rehab. In a statement sent to the court, Harrison admitted he had relapsed on the day of the shooting and had consumed about 500ml of white wine. Police officer Luciana Escalera noted the smell of alcohol on Harrison’s breath when she arrived at the scene. CCTV footage confirmed he had purchased two 500ml cartons of Chardonnay from a local store shortly before 1:00 PM CST that day.

Later that afternoon, about 30 minutes before Lucy and Littler were scheduled to leave for the airport, the situation turned fatal. Littler testified that Lucy was in the kitchen when her father took her hand and led her into his ground-floor bedroom. Littler said he heard a loud bang only about 15 seconds later. He then heard Kris Harrison screaming for his wife, Heather. “I remember running into the room and Lucy was lying on the floor near the entrance to the bathroom and Kris was just screaming, just sort of nonsense,” Littler recounted.

In his own statement, Kris Harrison offered a different version of the lead-up to the shooting. He claimed that he and his daughter were watching a news item about gun crime when he told her he owned a gun and asked if she wanted to see it. He said they went into the bedroom so he could show her the Glock 9mm semi-automatic handgun he kept in his bedside cabinet, which he had purchased a couple of years earlier for a “sense of security.” He denied ever discussing the weapon with her before.

Regarding the moment the gun fired, Harrison said: “As I lifted the gun to show her I suddenly heard a loud bang. I did not understand what had happened. Lucy immediately fell.” He admitted he could not recall whether his finger was on the trigger. He attributed his brief lapse into drinking that day to being emotional about his daughter leaving.

While police in Prosper investigated the 23-year-old’s death as possible manslaughter, a grand jury in Collin County ultimately declined to indict Kris Harrison, meaning no criminal case was brought against him.

The ongoing inquest, however, has seen dramatic legal maneuvering. Ana Samuel, representing Kris Harrison, attempted to have coroner Jacqueline Devonish recuse herself from the case, arguing that a fair-minded observer might conclude she was biased. Lucy Harrison’s mother’s representative, Lois Norris, called this application an “ambush,” pointing out that Kris Harrison was the only person in the room who shot Ms. Harrison. Coroner Devonish refused the application.

Kris Harrison acknowledged the weight of his actions in a statement released by his solicitors, saying he “fully accepted” the consequences. “There isn’t a day I don’t feel the weight of that loss, a weight I will carry for the rest of my life,” he stated.

