5 Reasons GTA V is Better than Red Dead Redemption 2 (& 5 Ways that it’s worse)

Grand Theft Auto V and Red Dead Redemption 2 are two of the most successful games made by Rockstar. They are both open world action adventure games with many similar elements and one major different: the setting. Although many people consider both games somewhat similar, there are things that one clearly does better than the other.

Better: Guns

Being a gunslinger from over a hundred years ago is fun, but blowing up your enemies with a rocket launcher is on a whole new level. GTA V has machine guns, assault rifles, sniper rifles, grenade launchers, a railgun, and so much more!

Worse: Graphics

The snowy peaks, green forests, western cities, and so many other places in the game feel alive in Read Dead Redemption 2. It even feels like Rockstar was showing off. It is also a newer game, which usually means that it will look better than older ones.

Better: Travel

Although it might be relaxing to slowly ride your horse from time to time, driving a stolen car at full speed is just too much fun to ignore. Even GTA’s fast travel is better than what players find in Red Dead Redemption. GTA lets players call a cab from almost everywhere to go where they want. It is simple and effective. Add that to fast cars, planes, and all other crazy vehicles you can get, and GTA V is clearly the winner here.

Worse: Side Quests

Although GTA has many fun and funny missions, Red Dead Redemption 2 has way too many good side missions with exciting characters and storylines. They also do a great job when it comes to making the player feel more immersed in the game.

Better: Freedom

Yes, there is a lot that players can do in both games. They might experience a great sense of freedom in both sandbox games. However, only one of the two allows you to fly a plane into the most populated avenue of a city, survive, and fight the cops that the explosion attracts. Many players spend hours just goofing around in GTA 5 and making their own fun instead of trying to finish the game.

Worse: Immersion

GTA V does a good job when it comes to immersion, but it has a lot of immersion-breaking elements for the sake of fun too. Red Dead Redemption makes you feel like you went back in time. The clothes, the accents, the music, and so many other things contribute to making players feel like a cowboy in 1899.

Better: Casual Appeal

When it comes to popularity, GTA V is a king. Although Red Dead Redemption is successful, the second game of the franchise is nowhere near Grand Theft Auto V when it comes to sales numbers. Although it is not indicative of which game is objectively better, it does show which one is more popular.

Worse: Sound Track

GTA V has good music; that is undeniable. However, Red Dead Redemption 2’s music is phenomenal and plays an essential part in making the player feel immersed. It evokes all the feelings of a western tale while sets you up for dark and exciting moments throughout the many memorable parts of the game.

Better: Sandbox Fun

Both games are open world, but GTA V makes sure that you can enjoy it before and after you finish the game in almost any way you want. Make more money, pilot planes, crash them, practice hobbies, or do whatever else you want. There is so much fun to be had in Los Santos that beating the game becomes just one of the things you can do in this title.

Worse: Characters

The western tale is filled with well-written characters that are full of personality. They are all unique with their own motivations and goals. Most importantly, all characters in the game play a vital role in making the world feel real.

- This article was updated on July 14th, 2021