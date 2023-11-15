10 Strongest Female Characters in Jujutsu Kaisen

Screenshot: Studio MAPPA

It is no secret that the world of Jujutsu Kaisen has some of the most powerful and dangerous characters in anime. From sorcerers who can break the law of physics, to curses who have lived for centuries.

Sadly, the female members of Jujutsu Kaisen’s cast tend to be overlooked in favor of their male counterparts. They deserve much more recognition, as they are without a doubt equally, if not more, powerful than some of the men. Below, you will find a list of the strongest Jujutsu Kaisen female characters.

Beware of spoilers below for Jujutsu Kaisen.

A List of the Strongest Women in Jujutsu Kaisen

The following characters were selected based on their abilities, skills, intelligence, and overall battle prowess. Some are incredibly strong while others have amazing powers that help them excel in battle.

10. Shoko Ieiri

Gojo’s former teammate and one of the smartest characters in Jujutsu Kaisen. Shoko is a calm and lonely woman who works as a doctor for sorcerers. Besides her vast knowledge of the human body and medical procedures, she can also use the Reverse Cursed Technique without any effort.

While she cannot explain how she uses it to other people, she can do so almost unconsciously, a feat that not even Gojo can achieve. Still, she does not possess any combat-related skills, and her role is merely supportive during battle.

9. Iori Utahime

Another one of Gojo’s old classmates, Utahime is a kind and exemplary sorcerer who is always trying to do what is right. She is almost often soft-spoken and calm, but whenever Gojo is around, she can become abrasive, as her friend knows exactly how to annoy her.

Utahime’s most powerful technique is her Solo Forbidden Area, which creates a space in which the Cursed Energy of any allies is amplified by up to 120%. This incredibly powerful technique was used to gravely injure Sukuna by combining it with Gojo’s Purple attack. Sadly, we do not know how powerful Utahime is, as her combat scenes have been extremely limited.

8. Nobara Kugisaki

One of Gojo’s students, a good friend of Yuji, and a girl with an iron will. Kugisaki is a hot-headed individual who does not like to deal with annoying people. She can sometimes be self-centered and tends to bully her friends. Nonetheless, she is a dutiful sorcerer, always there to fight curses who threaten innocent civilians.

Her Straw Doll Technique, worked by imbuing her hammer and nails with her enormous reserves of Cursed Energy. By doing this, Nobara could transfer the damage done to the doll to her opponent. She was also extremely strong, capable of harming Mahito with her fists alone. Sadly, she was still defeated by Mahito, who was several times weaker than various other villains in the series.

7. Rika Orimoto

Also known as the Queen of Curses, Rika used to be a young and cheerful girl. After being involved in a tragic accident that ended her human life, she became a Cursed Being, bonded to her crush Yuta. As a Curse, Rika was unbelievably powerful and vindictive, harming anyone whom she perceived as a threat to Yuta.

While Rika was under Yuta’s command while as a Curse, her abilities were vital for the young man’s survival during his fight with Geto. She could fully manifest herself into a physical body, acting as a second fighter and protecting Yuta from harm. She could also conjure a megaphone that gave Yuta the ability to access Cursed Speech. Nevertheless, Yuta was still the one in control of her, and she was released from her Curse form at the end of Jujutsu Kaisen 0.

6. Mei Mei

One of the few Grade 1 sorcerers in Japan, Mei Mei is a self-centered woman who only works for money. She was a member of Jujutsu High, being one of Gojo’s upper-classmates. Money may be her only motivation, but when her demands for payment are met, she becomes an invaluable ally, capable of fighting the strongest of Curses.

Her special ability is called Black Bird Manipulation, which grants her control over the crows that are imbued with her Cursed Energy. By feeding more energy to the creatures, she could turn them into deadly weapons that could destroy Special Grade Curses in a single hit. Nevertheless, she could still not hold a fight against Kenjaku, proving that she is below some other fighters in the series.

5. Uro Takako

Image: Gege Akutami / Shueisha / Viz Media

Centuries before the beginning of the series, there was a group of proficient and powerful assassins led by an unhinged woman. That individual was Takako, one of the sorcerers revived for the Culling Games Arc. She was a cruel and skilled fighter who would use her amazing abilities to inflict fear on her opponents.

Takako’s Innate Ability was called Sky Manipulation, which allowed her to turn the sky into a thin ice-like surface that she could control at will. She could use this skill to redirect her opponent’s attacks or cause them damage by breaking the sky near them. She was also able to cast a Domain Expansion, but we were sadly not able to see it in action. Takako was undoubtedly strong, but she was still bested by Yuta, who was not as powerful as many other sorcerers.

4. Yorozu

Image: Gege Akutami / Shueisha / Viz Media

Once among the most powerful sorcerers of the Heian Era, Yorozu was a selfish woman who was obsessed with Sukuna. She believed herself to be the only person in existence with the ability to teach the King of Curses about love. She was revived as a player in the Culling Games, as she wanted to reunite with her forbidden lover.

Regardless of her selfish nature, Yorozu was still an incredible sorcerer with an outstanding ability. She had the power to create any material that she had studied in the past. She could create liquid metal that could transform itself into many weapons, or insect-like armor to deflect almost all attacks. Woefully, she was still defeated by Sukuna in a completely one-sided match, meaning that she was still not among the true heavy hitters of the series.

3. Hana Kurusu

Image: Gege Akutami / Shueisha / Viz Media

Hana is a young sorcerer who was chosen as the vessel of Angel, an ancient being revived for the Culling Games. She is a kind and friendly young woman who wishes to create a world where everyone can live happily. Even as a young girl without formal training, Hana was still able to master Angel’s techniques and use them without issues.

Her abilities manifest themselves as a pair of wings and the skill to nullify any Cursed Technique in front of her. With this power, she was almost able to exorcise Sukuna himself, but only stopped when the villain tricked her into stopping. Her most powerful technique, Jacob’s Ladder, created a massive pillar of light that could destroy any Cursed Technique hit by it. If not for her inexperience in battle, she could have been one of the strongest characters in all Jujutsu Kaisen.

2. Yuki Tsukumo

Screenshot: Studio MAPPA

Special-grade sorcerers are considered the strongest fighters in the world of Jujutsu Kaisen. They are extremely rare, as one needs to be both strong and have an outstandingly powerful Cursed Technique to qualify for this role. Yuki is one of the only known Special-grade sorcerers we know about.

Adding to her natural strength, Yuki’s Innate Ability, Star Rage, allowed her to increase her mass. By doing so, she could deal devastating punches that even powerful Curses like Kenajku could not withstand. She was also one of the few sorcerers to have access to the Reverse Cursed Technique. Lamentably, we saw her fight only a couple of times, preventing us from seeing her at her prime.

1. Maki Zenin

Screenshot: Studio MAPPA

The Zenin clan was one of the most ancient and respected families among sorcerers. They prided themselves on their power and skill at utilizing Cursed Energy. Maki, one of the youngest members of the family, was born without the ability to use this skill. As such, she was labeled as a failure and was mistreated and neglected her entire life.

Wishing to prove her family wrong, Maki trained day and night until she became one of, if not the, best weapon-based fighters in the world. Maki’s innate strength and unbreakable spirit turn her into a deadly opponent, capable of ending her entire clan alone. If Maki was capable of utilizing Cursed Energy, she would likely be among the strongest beings in the series.

