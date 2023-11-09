Can You Watch Jujutsu Kaisen Anywhere Other Than Crunchyroll? Answered

Image: Mappa

Anime fans worldwide have fallen in love with Jujutsu Kaisen, and it’s become one of the most popular series on the flagship anime streaming service Crunchyroll. However, while Crunchyroll is the go-to streaming service for most anime fans, some would prefer to avoid using it for various reasons.

Fortunately for the ever-growing number of Jujutsu Kaisen fans, Crunchyroll isn’t the only website where you can watch episodes of the sharpest corner of the Dark Shonen triumvirate. Here are some of the other places where you can watch Jujutsu Kaisen.

Where Else Can You Watch Jujutsu Kaisen in America?

If you’re an American anime fan who’s dead set on not watching Jujutsu Kaisen on Crunchyroll, I regret to inform you that your options are severely limited. Crunchyroll’s unofficial title as the king of anime streaming services is not unearned since it has exclusive streaming rights for several popular anime. Fortunately, Jujutsu Kaisen is not one of them, and there are a few places where you can watch it if Crunchyroll is not your go-to.

The first Crunchyroll alternative I would recommend using is Funimation. Funimation is one of only a few anime streaming websites whose catalog rivals that of Crunchyroll, and you can watch Jujutsu Kaisen on it. Unfortunately, you’ll have to pay $5.99 or 7.99 monthly to subscribe to Funimation or its premium service. For whatever it’s worth, Funimation’s base subscription fee is less than Crunchyroll Premium’s subscription fee.

Another option for American Jujutus Kaisen fans is Amazon Prime Video. Both seasons of Jujutsu Kaisen and the prequel series Jujutsu Kaisen 0 are currently available on Amazon to anyone with an Amazon Priem subscription, which costs $14.99 a month. Since an Amazon Prime subscription costs more than double a Crunchyroll Premium and Funimation Premium subscription, I wouldn’t recommend using Amazon to watch Jujutus Kaisen.

Where Else Can You Watch Jujutsu Kaisen Outside of America?

While Jujutus Kaisen fans who live in the United States have many streaming websites besides Crunchyroll, those who live in one of the many other countries where the series is available, like the United Kingdom, Canada, the Philipines, and Brazil, have the luxury of being able to pick from a diverse selection.

Crunchyroll’s exclusive streaming rights only apply to the United States, so other streaming websites can host it in other countries. HBO Max and Netflix host Jujtuus Kaisen outside of the United States, and it’s also available on Funimation and Amazon Prime Video in most of these countries.

- This article was updated on November 9th, 2023