Delicious in Dungeon Episode 4 English Sub Release Date & Time

Delicious in Dungeon episode 3 sees our brigade of adventurers reach new depths of the dungeon, facing off against dangerous new monsters. As they do, we learn some interesting information about Laios’s past and see how good he is at identifying monsters.

The third episode of Delicious in Dungeon proves the party is ready to face the horrors between them and the Red Dragon’s lair, whetting our appetites for their next adventure. Here’s the release date and countdown to Delicious in Dungeon episode 4.

Delicious in Dungeon Episode 4 Release Details & Countdown

Delicious in Dungeon Episode 4 is set to be released on January 25th, 2024, at 8:30 AM Eastern Standard Time. Much like Demon Slayer, Delicious in Dungeon is simulcast, meaning its English dub is uploaded to Netflix while the Japanese version airs in its home country.

Delicious in Dungeon’s first season will air throughout winter 2024, and fans of this food-themed fantasy probably won’t want to miss one of its twenty-four episodes. Here’s a release date timezone guide to help you do just that!

Time Zone Release Time and Date Pacific Time (PDT) 6:30 AM, January 18th Mountain Time (MST) 6:30 AM, January 18th Central Time (CT) 7:30 AM, January 18th Eastern Time (EST) 8:30 AM, January 18th Atlantic Time (AST) 9:30 AM, January 18th British Summer Time (BST) 2:30 PM, January 18th Central European Time (CEST) 2:30 PM, January 18th Moscow (MSK) 5:30 PM, January 18th. Indian Standard Time (IST) 6:30 PM, January 18th. Vietnam and Thailand (ICT) 8:30 PM, January 19th. Philippines (PHT) 2:00 PM, January 19th. Australian Central Time (ACST) 12:30 AM, January 19th.

Delicious in Dungeon Episode 4 Recap

As they descend into the catacombs beneath the dungeon’s second level, Laios loses a crossguard ornament his sister Falin gave him. However, he doesn’t get much time to brood as the party soon comes across a hall full of animated, unkillable armor.

Showing a surprising intellect, Laios notices that the suits are bent on guarding the room on the other side of the hall. While the rest of the party holds the armor, Laios sprints into the room only to find a more ornate suit of armor waiting for him. During the duel that follows, Laios realizes that the suit of armor is going out of its way to protect an egg sack attached to the back of its shield.

After he manages to chop off the armor’s head, Laios discovers that a colony of mollusks is animating the suit. Using the egg sack as a distraction to save his comrades, Laios and Shenshi cook the mollusks into a stir-fry soup that the group guzzles down before they move on to the next level of the dungeon.

- This article was updated on January 18th, 2024