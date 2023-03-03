The highly anticipated Attack on Titan Season 4 Part 3 is finally among us. Seeing the rumbling as the only way for his friends to live happily, Eren activated it. With a plan that will literally shake the world, fans can’t wait to see what is going to happen. But while the subs are available already, when is the Attack on Titan Season 4 Part 3 English dub release date? Are fans going to have to wait long for it?

Attack on Titan Final Season Part 3 Dub Release Date

Attack on Titan Season 4 Part 3 starts airing on March 3, 2023. Unfortunately, that isn’t such a good piece of news for dubbed fans though, as it’ll only be available with English subs at the start. To make matters worse, there’s no official release date for the dub yet.

If you want the mysteries solved now, switching to subs is a good option. Even though there’s no official release date for the dubbed version, it doesn’t mean we can’t speculate. When Attack on Titan Season 4 Part 2 was released on January 2022, only the subbed version was available too. However, the dub date was announced a month later and began on February 13, 2022.

That means we can expect an announcement at the end of March or the beginning of April, with the dubbed version beginning in five weeks. So, fans who prefer the dub probably won’t have to wait that long.

Related: Who Does Mikasa Marry in Attack on Titan?

Attack on Titan Final Season Part 3 Dub Cast

The English cast for the latest season is the following:

Bryce Papenbrook as Eren Jaeger

Trina Nishimura as Mikasa Ackermann

Josh Grelle as Armin Arlelt

Robert McCollum as Reiner Braun

Jason Liebrecht as Zeke Jaeger

Clifford Chapin as Conny Springer

Kellen Goff as Porco Galliard

Lindsay Seidel as Gabi Braun

Mike McFarland as Jean Kirstein

Bryson Baugus as Falco Grice

Amber Lee Connors as Pieck Finger

Griffin Burns as Colt Grice

- This article was updated on March 3rd, 2023