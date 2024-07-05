Popular VTuber ‘Filian’ In Hot Water Following Figure Announcement

“VTubing” has exploded in popularity in recent years, creating whole entertainment agencies rallying behind these creators to support and promote them to new audiences. Many VTubers also start out independently, such as the content creator Filian, before later being picked up by an agency – in her case, Mythic Talent.

Following a recent merchandise announcement during Anime Expo 2024, however, Filian has fallen into controversy as the VTubing community has realised that she may not actually have the proper commercial rights to be receiving collectible figures of her likeness.

Everything We Know About the Filian Controversy

Following a post made by Good Smile Company – a popular figure manufacturer’s official X account as a part of their “Anime Expo 2024 GSC Figure Update” posts, it was revealed that the popular VTuber would be receiving an official Nendoroid figure. The post began going viral, but probably not for the reason Fillian would have liked. As seen from the “community note” added to the original post, Filian’s design is based on an existing character named Ryudan by Jingo. Jingo then posted that they were not informed that this figure would be produced, nor were they asked by either party for permission to license the figure.

Jingo’s tweet is currently sitting at over 3.5 million views, and immediately sparked a discussion online on whether or not it’s legal for the figure to be produced by GSC. The situation has sent the VTubing community into a frenzy, with proof that this isn’t the first time Filian has had merchandise produced of the design – also allegedly without permission – and that she has allegedly failed to pay former clip editors, as well as seemingly being a vehement AI art promoter despite working and creating content in a very artist-driven community and industry.

Filian is in deep trouble if she's been keeping Jingo in the dark about her merch using Rindo's model all this time. https://t.co/bzK5rqjttd pic.twitter.com/u6oPBYvOTJ — Skooma (@Asacoco_Enjoyer) July 5, 2024

It also seems another artist, komado on X, has called out Filian for selling merchandise without being given permission:

This story is currently in development, and at time of publication there has been no official comment made by Filian or Good Smile Company regarding the claims made against her, meanwhile, more and more creators are coming out to talk about their negative experiences with the content creator.

