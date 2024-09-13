Megan Thee Stallion Brings Trigun To Life In Stunning VMA Look

The 2024 VMAs were nothing short of phenomenal, featuring some of the biggest names in the music industry, with talents like Sabrina Carpenter and Chappell Roan delivering powerhouse, iconic performances.

Speaking of icons, Megan Thee Stallion absolutely delivered with her look for the event, once again representing he love for anime with a Vash the Stampede dress, bringing her love for the classic anime series Trigun to life.

The dress features motifs to the Human Typhoon, including his coat’s exaggerated collar and the bullet holes featured at the bottom of the skirt. Fellow Trigun fans took notice on Twitter, and were quick to praise the artist on her outfit choices, with some even creating fan art of Vash in the same dress.

This isn’t the first time the artist has been seen sporting looks inspired by her favorite anime characters, having previously donned cosplay looks inspired by Gojo Satoru from Jujutsu Kaisen, Todoroki from My Hero Academia, Sailor Moon, and dressing up as Hatsune Miku for an Amazon Prime Day advert.

