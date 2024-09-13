Image Credit: Bethesda
Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
Collage style image of Megan Thee Stallion and Vash the Stampede
Category:
Anime
Culture
Entertainment

Megan Thee Stallion Brings Trigun To Life In Stunning VMA Look

Is Megan taking on that 60,000,000,000$$ bounty?
Image of Anna Williams
Anna Williams
|

Published: Sep 13, 2024 11:55 am

The 2024 VMAs were nothing short of phenomenal, featuring some of the biggest names in the music industry, with talents like Sabrina Carpenter and Chappell Roan delivering powerhouse, iconic performances.

Speaking of icons, Megan Thee Stallion absolutely delivered with her look for the event, once again representing he love for anime with a Vash the Stampede dress, bringing her love for the classic anime series Trigun to life.

Megan-Thee-Stallion-dressed-in-a-gown-inspired-by-Vash-the-Stampede-from-Trigun

The dress features motifs to the Human Typhoon, including his coat’s exaggerated collar and the bullet holes featured at the bottom of the skirt. Fellow Trigun fans took notice on Twitter, and were quick to praise the artist on her outfit choices, with some even creating fan art of Vash in the same dress.

This isn’t the first time the artist has been seen sporting looks inspired by her favorite anime characters, having previously donned cosplay looks inspired by Gojo Satoru from Jujutsu Kaisen, Todoroki from My Hero Academia, Sailor Moon, and dressing up as Hatsune Miku for an Amazon Prime Day advert.

Attack of the Fanboy is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Related Content
Author
Image of Anna Williams
Anna Williams
Anna Williams -- not to be confused with the Tekken character -- is an editor and writer that has been working closely with the anime and manga industry for over four years for a variety of publications including Comic Book Resources, Screen Rant, and We Got This Covered. She has had the opportunity to sit down and talk with key figures in the industry, and continue to grow a vast knowledge of the art and culture that goes into each new seasonal and ongoing franchise. She's also had the opportunity to work alongside indie game developers like Baroque Decay to edit and localize early devlog materials for their upcoming game Catechesis.