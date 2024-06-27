Jujutsu Kaisen Manga Chapter Release Date Schedule 2024
Jujutsu Kaisen Manga Release Date Schedule 2024: When You Can Expect New Chapters

J.R. Waugh
Gabriel Rodrigues
Drew Kopp
and 
Anna Williams
|
Published: Jun 27, 2024

The final year is likely upon us for Gege Akutami’s smash shonen hit. With Akutami’s recent statement this month at Jump Festa, we can expect the Jujutsu Kaisen manga release date schedule in 2024 to have an explosive salvo of final chapters.

What is Jujutsu Kaisen’s Manga Release Schedule?

Jujutsu Kaisen releases weekly on Sundays and is available on Manga Plus and the VIZ Media Jujutsu Kaisen portal, with occasional hiatuses. Aside from the usual holiday breaks for Weekly Shonen Jump series like New Years, Golden Week, Obon, and Christmas, I will keep you posted on any developments.

Full Jujutsu Kaisen Manga Chapter Release Date Schedule (2024)

Please, note that the Jutusu Kaisen chapter release date schedule might change due to unforeseen circumstances regarding the author’s condition and problems with the magazine. If that happens, the data here will be updated to bring you the most accurate release schedule. As of early June 2024, Gege Akutami, the mangaka behind Jujutsu Kaisen, has announced that he will be taking a three week break as he deals with a series of health issues.

Given that Gege doesn’t take any breaks after he returns at the end of this month, Jujutsu Kaisen‘s schedule in 2024 should go as follows:

ChapterRelease Date
247January 5, 2024
248January 21, 2024
249February 4, 2024
250February 11, 2024
251February 18, 2024
252March 3, 2024
253March 10, 2024
254March 24, 2024
255March 31, 2024
256April 7, 2024
257April 21, 2024
258April 28, 2024
259May 12, 2024
260May 19, 2024
261May 26, 2024
262June 9, 2024
263June 30, 2024
264July 7, 2024
265July 14, 2024
266July 21, 2024
267July 28, 2024
268August 4, 2024
269August 11, 2024
270August 18, 2024
271August 25, 2024
272September 1, 2024
273September 8, 2024
274September 15, 2024
275September 22, 2024
276September 29, 2024
277October 6, 2024
278October 13, 2024
279October 20, 2024
280October 27, 2024
281November 3, 2024
282November 10, 2024
283November 17, 2024
284November 24, 2024
285December 1, 2024
286December 8, 2024
287December 15, 2024
288December 22, 2024
289December 29, 2024
290January 5, 2025

Fans will want to buckle up – it seems as though, with current events in the series, that Jujutsu Kaisen is ramping up for its grand finale.

Full Jujutsu Kaisen Manga Chapter Release Date Schedule (2023)

Below you can find our previously-covered 2023 schedule! As you might have guessed, several unexpected hiatuses happened, but some explosive moments followed too!

ChapterRelease Date
209January 6, 2023
210January 22, 2023
211January 29, 2023
212February 5, 2023
213February 12, 2023
214February 26, 2023
215March 5, 2023
216March 12, 2023
217March 19, 2023
218April 2, 2023
219April 9, 2023
220April 16, 2023
221April 23, 2023
222May 14, 2023
223May 21, 2023
224May 28, 2023
225June 11, 2023
226June 18, 2023
227July 2, 2023
228July 9, 2023
229July 16, 2023
230July 30, 2023
231August 6, 2023
232August 20, 2023
233August 27, 2023
234September 3, 2023
235September 10, 2023
236September 24, 2023
237October 1, 2023
238October 8, 2023
239October 22, 2023
240October 29, 2023
241November 5, 2023
242November 19, 2023
243November 26, 2023
244December 3, 2023
245December 17, 2023
246December 24, 2023

It’s bittersweet to imagine the Dark Trio soon losing its second pillar, but the series has had a spectacular run! However, Chainsaw Man has lately been bringing up the rear with some crazy chapters of its own.

