Jujutsu Kaisen Manga Release Date Schedule 2024: When You Can Expect New Chapters

The final year is likely upon us for Gege Akutami’s smash shonen hit. With Akutami’s recent statement this month at Jump Festa, we can expect the Jujutsu Kaisen manga release date schedule in 2024 to have an explosive salvo of final chapters.

What is Jujutsu Kaisen’s Manga Release Schedule?

Jujutsu Kaisen releases weekly on Sundays and is available on Manga Plus and the VIZ Media Jujutsu Kaisen portal, with occasional hiatuses. Aside from the usual holiday breaks for Weekly Shonen Jump series like New Years, Golden Week, Obon, and Christmas, I will keep you posted on any developments.

Full Jujutsu Kaisen Manga Chapter Release Date Schedule (2024)

Please, note that the Jutusu Kaisen chapter release date schedule might change due to unforeseen circumstances regarding the author’s condition and problems with the magazine. If that happens, the data here will be updated to bring you the most accurate release schedule. As of early June 2024, Gege Akutami, the mangaka behind Jujutsu Kaisen, has announced that he will be taking a three week break as he deals with a series of health issues.

Given that Gege doesn’t take any breaks after he returns at the end of this month, Jujutsu Kaisen‘s schedule in 2024 should go as follows:

Chapter Release Date 247 January 5, 2024 248 January 21, 2024 249 February 4, 2024 250 February 11, 2024 251 February 18, 2024 252 March 3, 2024 253 March 10, 2024 254 March 24, 2024 255 March 31, 2024 256 April 7, 2024 257 April 21, 2024 258 April 28, 2024 259 May 12, 2024 260 May 19, 2024 261 May 26, 2024 262 June 9, 2024 263 June 30, 2024 264 July 7, 2024 265 July 14, 2024 266 July 21, 2024 267 July 28, 2024 268 August 4, 2024 269 August 11, 2024 270 August 18, 2024 271 August 25, 2024 272 September 1, 2024 273 September 8, 2024 274 September 15, 2024 275 September 22, 2024 276 September 29, 2024 277 October 6, 2024 278 October 13, 2024 279 October 20, 2024 280 October 27, 2024 281 November 3, 2024 282 November 10, 2024 283 November 17, 2024 284 November 24, 2024 285 December 1, 2024 286 December 8, 2024 287 December 15, 2024 288 December 22, 2024 289 December 29, 2024 290 January 5, 2025

Fans will want to buckle up – it seems as though, with current events in the series, that Jujutsu Kaisen is ramping up for its grand finale.

Full Jujutsu Kaisen Manga Chapter Release Date Schedule (2023)

Below you can find our previously-covered 2023 schedule! As you might have guessed, several unexpected hiatuses happened, but some explosive moments followed too!

Chapter Release Date 209 January 6, 2023 210 January 22, 2023 211 January 29, 2023 212 February 5, 2023 213 February 12, 2023 214 February 26, 2023 215 March 5, 2023 216 March 12, 2023 217 March 19, 2023 218 April 2, 2023 219 April 9, 2023 220 April 16, 2023 221 April 23, 2023 222 May 14, 2023 223 May 21, 2023 224 May 28, 2023 225 June 11, 2023 226 June 18, 2023 227 July 2, 2023 228 July 9, 2023 229 July 16, 2023 230 July 30, 2023 231 August 6, 2023 232 August 20, 2023 233 August 27, 2023 234 September 3, 2023 235 September 10, 2023 236 September 24, 2023 237 October 1, 2023 238 October 8, 2023 239 October 22, 2023 240 October 29, 2023 241 November 5, 2023 242 November 19, 2023 243 November 26, 2023 244 December 3, 2023 245 December 17, 2023 246 December 24, 2023

It’s bittersweet to imagine the Dark Trio soon losing its second pillar, but the series has had a spectacular run! However, Chainsaw Man has lately been bringing up the rear with some crazy chapters of its own.

