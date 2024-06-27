Jujutsu Kaisen Manga Release Date Schedule 2024: When You Can Expect New Chapters

The final year is likely upon us for Gege Akutami’s smash shonen hit. With Akutami’s recent statement this month at Jump Festa, we can expect the Jujutsu Kaisen manga release date schedule in 2024 to have an explosive salvo of final chapters.
What is Jujutsu Kaisen’s Manga Release Schedule?
Jujutsu Kaisen releases weekly on Sundays and is available on Manga Plus and the VIZ Media Jujutsu Kaisen portal, with occasional hiatuses. Aside from the usual holiday breaks for Weekly Shonen Jump series like New Years, Golden Week, Obon, and Christmas, I will keep you posted on any developments.
Full Jujutsu Kaisen Manga Chapter Release Date Schedule (2024)
Please, note that the Jutusu Kaisen chapter release date schedule might change due to unforeseen circumstances regarding the author’s condition and problems with the magazine. If that happens, the data here will be updated to bring you the most accurate release schedule. As of early June 2024, Gege Akutami, the mangaka behind Jujutsu Kaisen, has announced that he will be taking a three week break as he deals with a series of health issues.
Given that Gege doesn’t take any breaks after he returns at the end of this month, Jujutsu Kaisen‘s schedule in 2024 should go as follows:
|Chapter
|Release Date
|247
|January 5, 2024
|248
|January 21, 2024
|249
|February 4, 2024
|250
|February 11, 2024
|251
|February 18, 2024
|252
|March 3, 2024
|253
|March 10, 2024
|254
|March 24, 2024
|255
|March 31, 2024
|256
|April 7, 2024
|
|257
|April 21, 2024
|258
|April 28, 2024
|259
|May 12, 2024
|260
|May 19, 2024
|261
|May 26, 2024
|262
|June 9, 2024
|263
|June 30, 2024
|264
|July 7, 2024
|265
|July 14, 2024
|266
|July 21, 2024
|
|267
|July 28, 2024
|268
|August 4, 2024
|269
|August 11, 2024
|270
|August 18, 2024
|271
|August 25, 2024
|272
|September 1, 2024
|273
|September 8, 2024
|274
|September 15, 2024
|275
|September 22, 2024
|276
|September 29, 2024
|
|277
|October 6, 2024
|278
|October 13, 2024
|279
|October 20, 2024
|280
|October 27, 2024
|281
|November 3, 2024
|282
|November 10, 2024
|283
|November 17, 2024
|284
|November 24, 2024
|285
|December 1, 2024
|286
|December 8, 2024
|287
|December 15, 2024
|288
|December 22, 2024
|289
|December 29, 2024
|290
|January 5, 2025
Fans will want to buckle up – it seems as though, with current events in the series, that Jujutsu Kaisen is ramping up for its grand finale.
Full Jujutsu Kaisen Manga Chapter Release Date Schedule (2023)
Below you can find our previously-covered 2023 schedule! As you might have guessed, several unexpected hiatuses happened, but some explosive moments followed too!
|Chapter
|Release Date
|209
|January 6, 2023
|210
|January 22, 2023
|211
|January 29, 2023
|212
|February 5, 2023
|213
|February 12, 2023
|214
|February 26, 2023
|215
|March 5, 2023
|216
|March 12, 2023
|217
|March 19, 2023
|218
|April 2, 2023
|
|219
|April 9, 2023
|220
|April 16, 2023
|221
|April 23, 2023
|222
|May 14, 2023
|223
|May 21, 2023
|224
|May 28, 2023
|225
|June 11, 2023
|226
|June 18, 2023
|227
|July 2, 2023
|228
|July 9, 2023
|
|229
|July 16, 2023
|230
|July 30, 2023
|231
|August 6, 2023
|232
|August 20, 2023
|233
|August 27, 2023
|234
|September 3, 2023
|235
|September 10, 2023
|236
|September 24, 2023
|237
|October 1, 2023
|238
|October 8, 2023
|239
|October 22, 2023
|240
|October 29, 2023
|241
|November 5, 2023
|242
|November 19, 2023
|243
|November 26, 2023
|244
|December 3, 2023
|245
|December 17, 2023
|246
|December 24, 2023
It’s bittersweet to imagine the Dark Trio soon losing its second pillar, but the series has had a spectacular run! However, Chainsaw Man has lately been bringing up the rear with some crazy chapters of its own.