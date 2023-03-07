Image: Crunchyroll

Due to his carefree personality and being extremely powerful, Satoru Gojo is a fan-favorite in Jujutsu Kaisen. He is considered the strongest sorcerer in the world and works as a teacher at Tokyo Jujutsu High, training the new generation of sorcerers, including Yuji Itadori, the protagonist. During the Shibuya Incident Arc, going to be adapted in the second season of the anime, Gojo is attacked by multiple curses. After that, many fans keep asking one question: Does Gojo die in Jujutsu Kaisen? Let’s find out!

Is Gojo Dead in Jujutsu Kaisen?

In the Shibuya Incident Arc, Geto starts his plan to defeat Gojo. He traps civilians in Shibuya, using them and curses in his fight against the powerful sorcerer. However, he knows no one there will be capable of killing Gojo, so Geto seals him inside a box called the Prison Realm, which contains an inescapable barrier, and says he’ll release him in a thousand years.

The Shibuya Arc is pretty dark and violent, with many characters dying or getting close to death. That is one of the reasons fans fear the worst in Gojo’s situation. We also haven’t received any news on his situation for a while now. However, even though he isn’t able to escape alone and admits that he messes up, Gojo has faith in his friends.

However, after the incident, Gojo is considered an accomplice and is permanently exiled from the jujutsu society. Making everyone who tries to free him a traitor. But Gojo is correct in having faith because Yuji and his friends are trying their best to break him out of the Prison Realm, even with the risk of being considered accomplices.

Is Gojo Still Sealed in Jujutsu Kaisen?

Yuji and Megumi have to participate in a culling game created by Geto to find Hana Kurusu, the only person capable of rescuing Gojo. However, even though they have already found her, the game is even more dangerous than they could’ve imagined. So they haven’t had the chance to use Hana’s powers to destroy the Prison Realm yet.

To make matters worse, Hana is attacked during the culling game. Her fate hasn’t been revealed yet, but if she dies, Gojo’s friends might not be able to free him. If that happens, according to the promise Geto made, the sorcerer will probably only escape in a thousand years, waking up to a completely different world.

- This article was updated on March 7th, 2023