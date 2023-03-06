Jujutsu Kaisen Manga Release Date Schedule 2023: When You Can Expect New Chapters

Jujutsu Kaisen is one of the most popular manga in Shonen Jump, and that’s to be expected. With an incredible anime adaptation, great female characters, intense fights, and creative powers, there’s no way people wouldn’t be interested in it. And, obviously, you want to keep up with it and never miss a chapter, right? So let’s check out the Jujutsu Kaisen manga release date schedule for 2023 and see when you can expect new chapters.
Full Jujutsu Kaisen Manga Chapter Release Date Schedule (2023)
Lucky us, Jujutsu Kaisen runs weekly on Shonen Jump, which means we can expect a new chapter almost every week, except for when the magazine is on a break or the author has some kind of problem. That is the most common occurrence, but there are some manga in which the author is free to take occasional scheduled breaks, like Eiichiro Oda with One Piece.
Jujutsu Kaisen follows Yuji Itadori, an innocent boy who wants to help people, so he eats a cursed object to protect his friends from a spirit. But that creates an interesting dynamic, as Itadori becomes possessed by Sukuna, the King of Curses, meaning he is the protagonist and the antagonist at the same time. So he must become a Jujutsu sorcerer and navigate a world that is far more dangerous than he imagined.
Please, note that the schedule might change due to unforeseen circumstances regarding the author’s condition and problems with the magazine. If that happens, the data here will be updated to bring you the most accurate release schedule.
|Chapter
|Release Date
|209
|January 6, 2023
|210
|January 22, 2023
|211
|January 29, 2023
|212
|February 5, 2023
|213
|February 12, 2023
|214
|February 26, 2023
|215
|March 5, 2023
|216
|March 12, 2023
|217
|March 19, 2023
|218
|March 26, 2023
|219
|April 2, 2023
|220
|April 9, 2023
|221
|April 16, 2023
|222
|April 23, 2023
|223
|May 7, 2023
|224
|May 14, 2023
|225
|May 21, 2023
|226
|May 28, 2023
|227
|June 4, 2023
|228
|June 11, 2023
|229
|June 18, 2023
|230
|June 25, 2023
|231
|July 2, 2023
|232
|July 9, 2023
|233
|July 16, 2023
|234
|July 23, 2023
|235
|July 30, 2023
|236
|August 6, 2023
|237
|August 20, 2023
|238
|August 27, 2023
|239
|September 3, 2023
|240
|September 10, 2023
|241
|September 17, 2023
|242
|September 24, 2023
|243
|October 1, 2023
|244
|October 8, 2023
|245
|October 15, 2023
|246
|October 22, 2023
|247
|October 29, 2023
|248
|November 5, 2023
|249
|November 12, 2023
|250
|November 19, 2023
|251
|November 26, 2023
|252
|December 3, 2023
|253
|December 10, 2023
|254
|December 17, 2023
|255
|December 24, 2023
Shonen Jump doesn’t take many breaks, so if the author of Jujutsu Kaisen doesn’t ask for a hiatus, the manga will be released almost every week in 2023.
