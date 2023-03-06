Jujutsu Kaisen Manga Release Date Schedule 2023: When You Can Expect New Chapters

March 6th, 2023 by Gabriel Rodrigues
Jujutsu Kaisen Schedule

Jujutsu Kaisen is one of the most popular manga in Shonen Jump, and that’s to be expected. With an incredible anime adaptation, great female characters, intense fights, and creative powers, there’s no way people wouldn’t be interested in it. And, obviously, you want to keep up with it and never miss a chapter, right? So let’s check out the Jujutsu Kaisen manga release date schedule for 2023 and see when you can expect new chapters.

Full Jujutsu Kaisen Manga Chapter Release Date Schedule (2023)

Lucky us, Jujutsu Kaisen runs weekly on Shonen Jump, which means we can expect a new chapter almost every week, except for when the magazine is on a break or the author has some kind of problem. That is the most common occurrence, but there are some manga in which the author is free to take occasional scheduled breaks, like Eiichiro Oda with One Piece.

Jujutsu Kaisen follows Yuji Itadori, an innocent boy who wants to help people, so he eats a cursed object to protect his friends from a spirit. But that creates an interesting dynamic, as Itadori becomes possessed by Sukuna, the King of Curses, meaning he is the protagonist and the antagonist at the same time. So he must become a Jujutsu sorcerer and navigate a world that is far more dangerous than he imagined.

Please, note that the schedule might change due to unforeseen circumstances regarding the author’s condition and problems with the magazine. If that happens, the data here will be updated to bring you the most accurate release schedule.

ChapterRelease Date
209January 6, 2023
210January 22, 2023
211January 29, 2023
212February 5, 2023
213February 12, 2023
214February 26, 2023
215March 5, 2023
216March 12, 2023
217March 19, 2023
218March 26, 2023
219April 2, 2023
220April 9, 2023
221April 16, 2023
222April 23, 2023
223May 7, 2023
224May 14, 2023
225May 21, 2023
226May 28, 2023
227June 4, 2023
228June 11, 2023
229June 18, 2023
230June 25, 2023
231July 2, 2023
232July 9, 2023
233July 16, 2023
234July 23, 2023
235July 30, 2023
236August 6, 2023
237August 20, 2023
238August 27, 2023
239September 3, 2023
240September 10, 2023
241September 17, 2023
242September 24, 2023
243October 1, 2023
244October 8, 2023
245October 15, 2023
246October 22, 2023
247October 29, 2023
248November 5, 2023
249November 12, 2023
250November 19, 2023
251November 26, 2023
252December 3, 2023
253December 10, 2023
254December 17, 2023
255December 24, 2023

Shonen Jump doesn’t take many breaks, so if the author of Jujutsu Kaisen doesn’t ask for a hiatus, the manga will be released almost every week in 2023.

- This article was updated on March 6th, 2023

