Jujutsu Kaisen Manga Release Date Schedule 2023: When You Can Expect New Chapters

Jujutsu Kaisen is one of the most popular manga in Shonen Jump, and that’s to be expected. With an incredible anime adaptation, great female characters, intense fights, and creative powers, there’s no way people wouldn’t be interested in it. And, obviously, you want to keep up with it and never miss a chapter, right? So let’s check out the Jujutsu Kaisen manga release date schedule for 2023 and see when you can expect new chapters.

Full Jujutsu Kaisen Manga Chapter Release Date Schedule (2023)

Lucky us, Jujutsu Kaisen runs weekly on Shonen Jump, which means we can expect a new chapter almost every week, except for when the magazine is on a break or the author has some kind of problem. That is the most common occurrence, but there are some manga in which the author is free to take occasional scheduled breaks, like Eiichiro Oda with One Piece.

Jujutsu Kaisen follows Yuji Itadori, an innocent boy who wants to help people, so he eats a cursed object to protect his friends from a spirit. But that creates an interesting dynamic, as Itadori becomes possessed by Sukuna, the King of Curses, meaning he is the protagonist and the antagonist at the same time. So he must become a Jujutsu sorcerer and navigate a world that is far more dangerous than he imagined.

Please, note that the schedule might change due to unforeseen circumstances regarding the author’s condition and problems with the magazine. If that happens, the data here will be updated to bring you the most accurate release schedule.

Chapter Release Date 209 January 6, 2023 210 January 22, 2023 211 January 29, 2023 212 February 5, 2023 213 February 12, 2023 214 February 26, 2023 215 March 5, 2023 216 March 12, 2023 217 March 19, 2023 218 March 26, 2023 219 April 2, 2023 220 April 9, 2023 221 April 16, 2023 222 April 23, 2023 223 May 7, 2023 224 May 14, 2023 225 May 21, 2023 226 May 28, 2023 227 June 4, 2023 228 June 11, 2023 229 June 18, 2023 230 June 25, 2023 231 July 2, 2023 232 July 9, 2023 233 July 16, 2023 234 July 23, 2023 235 July 30, 2023 236 August 6, 2023 237 August 20, 2023 238 August 27, 2023 239 September 3, 2023 240 September 10, 2023 241 September 17, 2023 242 September 24, 2023 243 October 1, 2023 244 October 8, 2023 245 October 15, 2023 246 October 22, 2023 247 October 29, 2023 248 November 5, 2023 249 November 12, 2023 250 November 19, 2023 251 November 26, 2023 252 December 3, 2023 253 December 10, 2023 254 December 17, 2023 255 December 24, 2023

Shonen Jump doesn’t take many breaks, so if the author of Jujutsu Kaisen doesn’t ask for a hiatus, the manga will be released almost every week in 2023.

