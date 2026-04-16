Boy ends up trapped in Frieza’s final form after mom uses wall paint for his Dragon Ball costume

A child recently went viral after a costume idea went badly wrong, leaving him painted head-to-toe in white and purple and looking exactly like Dragon Ball’s Frieza. The incident spread rapidly across social media, sparking widespread concern about the materials used.

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As detailed by Dexerto, the boy’s parents used standard latex house paint for the costume, believing it would wash off easily after the event. The paint proved extremely difficult to remove, sticking stubbornly to the child’s skin despite repeated attempts. Videos circulating online showed adults trying desperately to scrub it off, with the boy still visibly covered in paint throughout.

In one of the videos posted to his Facebook page, the boy asked, “What should we even use to remove it?” and whether paint remover could take it off. The situation drew criticism from viewers who pointed out the risks of applying non-cosmetic materials directly to skin.

Using the wrong products on skin is more dangerous than most parents realize

The incident brought renewed attention to what goes into face paints and cosmetic products, particularly those used on children. A family’s food poisoning ordeal at a Cancun resort buffet drew similar public concern about consumer safety and the hidden risks in everyday products.

@trendtrackersdaily In Argentina, a mother painted her son with the wrong paint (latex paint) for a costume party at school… Thinking the paint would come off easily, the mother wanted to remove it before the father saw the boy, but the paint just wouldn’t come off no matter what 😅#paint #costume #turkey #frieza ♬ original sound – BAMS TV📺

Many cosmetics contain heavy metals including arsenic, cadmium, mercury, and lead, all of which can be toxic in large amounts, especially to children. Other ingredients sometimes found in face and body paints, such as rubber latex, cobalt, and nickel, have caused people to develop sensitivities. Toxic ingredients are sometimes listed under alternate names: lead may appear as “kohl,” “kajal,” or “surma,” while mercury could be labeled “mercurous chloride,” “calomel,” or “mercurio.”

Talc is another ingredient to watch. Talc forms near asbestos in the ground, and if the two mix during extraction, contaminated talc can end up in cosmetic products. Asbestos exposure is linked to cancer and mesothelioma after prolonged exposure.

Cosmetic products and their ingredients do not require FDA testing before going to market. The FDA only requires that they be safe when used as directed, though it does separately require approval for ingredients used as color additives. Amid broader consumer safety concerns, a woman’s viral account of overpriced food at Coachella highlighted how little scrutiny many consumer products receive before reaching the public.

When choosing face paint or makeup for children, always test a small amount on the arm a few days before use. Make sure ingredients are listed in English on the label, as products without English-language ingredient lists may have been sold illegally. Never share makeup with others, store it away from heat and moisture, and discard anything that smells off. Remove all products at the end of the day following the label’s instructions.

Parents with concerns about toxins in face paints or cosmetics can speak with a pediatrician or contact their regional Pediatric Environmental Health Specialty Unit (PEHSU) for guidance on environmental toxins.

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