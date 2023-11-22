My Hero Academia – Mina Ashido Quirk Explained

Image: Bones

Also known as Pinky due to her distinctive pink skin, My Hero Academia’s Mina Ashido is a memorable character best remembered for her cheerful and social personality.

Class 1-A’s most popular girl also has black sclera and horns that don’t seem to be related to her Quirk, leading many fans to wonder how her Quirk works and relates to her appearance. Let’s explain Mina Ashido’s Quirk in detail below.

What is Mina Ashido’s Quirk?

Named Acid, Mina’s Quirk lets her produce corrosive acid from any part of her skin, including her feet. To allow her to use her Quirk safely, Mina’s skin is acid-resistant, although this resistance does start to wear off if she uses her Quirk for long periods of time.

Other than producing acid, Mina can control the viscosity of the acid she produces from streams to a thick, slimy acid she can use to create corrosive barriers and execute her Ultimate Move Acidman where she coats herself in protective slimy acid to increase both her offensive and defensive capabilities.

Mina’s Quirk is also far deadlier than it may initially seem, with her being capable of producing acid strong enough to corrode concrete and steel. To ensure she doesn’t accidentally burn her opponents or corrode everything she uses her Quirk on, Mina can control her acid’s solubility to dilute her Quirk as required.

How Does Mina’s Quirk Relate to Her Appearance?

Mina’s purplish pink skin has been confirmed by creator Horikoshi Kohei to be the result of the effects of her Quirk, although the exact reason behind this is unknown. It’s possible Horikoshi gave her pink skin to reflect how certain acid-sensitive substances turn pink on exposure to acid. Mina’s skin may contain such a substance to help her regulate her acid production, lending it its unique pink color.

Another unique aspect of Mina’s appearance is her horns and black sclera. These do not directly relate to her Quirk, so it’s more likely they are the result of an unrelated inherited mutation. Perhaps we will get more information on this peculiar trait if we ever see Mina’s parents in the My Hero Academia anime or manga.

