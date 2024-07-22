Hunter x Hunter Is Making a Huge Comeback – Here’s What We Know

Yoshihiro Togashi’s Hunter x Hunter is a staple shonen series, with both the manga and 2011 anime adaptation having a huge impact on the industry. Due to the original creator’s health, though, the series has struggled to continue, but it looks as though Gon and his troupe of friends will finally be making a comeback.

Recommended Videos

With frequent updates from Togashi, an upcoming 3v3 fighting game, and a brand-new tankoban release confirmed by Shueisha, Hunter x Hunter is making a huge comeback in 2024.

Hunter x Hunter’s Indefinite Hiatus May Finally Be Coming To an End

Image; Yoshihiro Togashi

With a record of taking multiple breaks due to his health, Togashi placed Hunter x Hunter on an indefinite hiatus in early 2023 due to his ongoing health and personal issues after the release of chapter 400. Though saddening to many fans, they’ve regained hope that the series could potentially begin serializing again after Togashi’s X (formerly Twitter) account had begun putting out multiple updates from the end of 2023.

These increasingly frequent updates have featured page numbers, and even fully-colored artwork. His most recent post at time of writing is a full color illustration of Chrollo from the Phantom Troupe.

In addition to this, Shueisha recently volume 38 of the manga for a Fall release on September 4, 2024. Togashi has also made posts stating that the new chapters are ready to hand off chapters 409 and 410 to his assistants, and has teased progress all the way through hapter 416. Despite the long break Togashi has taken, fans are elated for any potential updates, and are rooting for the mangaka to continue monitoring his health while working hard on the upcoming chapters.

The Upcoming Nen x Impact Game Has a Lot of Promise

While anime fighting games are often hit or miss with critics, the upcoming Hunter x Hunter video game project, Nen x Impact, looks incredibly promising, and the promotional videos showing of the game’s roster have been anything but bland.

From Arc System Works and Bushiroad Games, Hunter x Hunter: Nen x Impact features a variety of iconic characters from the series, including the core protagonists, and most recently announced the addition of Feitan and Meruem to the roster. While anime tie-in fighters often have lower budgets, it’s still interesting to see the amount of marketing Nen x Impact is receiving, so hopefully the project will have something for hardcore Hunter x Hunter fans to enjoy.

Hunter x Hunter‘s anime adaptation can be streamed on Netflix, the official manga can be purchased from retailers like Amazon.

Reviewed on

Attack of the Fanboy is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy