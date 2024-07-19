Latest Dragon Ball Daima Trailer Reveals Fall 2024 Release Date

The latest installment in the Dragon Ball franchise, Dragon Ball Daima, was originally announced during the Dragon Ball Special Panel during New York Comic-Con in 2023, and we finally have confirmation for when fans will be able to enjoy the late Akira Toriyama’s final project.
Toei Animation recently dropped a new trailer filled with details about the anime, including its official release date.
Dragon Ball Daima Will Officially Drop In October 2024
The trailer shows of Daima‘s flashy animation style and high-energy vibe, once again showing a child version of Goku taking on the upcoming anime’s biggest threats. In addition to the new trailer, the official Dragon Ball X account dropped a new key visual for the anime.
The new visual is reminiscent of early Dragon Ball manga cover artwork, injecting the project with a rush of nostalgia.
Published: Jul 19, 2024 11:53 am