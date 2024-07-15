‘Solo Leveling’ Sequel WEBTOON Officially Announced

Solo Leveling is one of the most successful web novel-turned-manhwa series of all time, and the series is making a major comeback with the announcement that the series would be receiving an official sequel, and its dropping sooner than fans expected.

Titled Solo Leveling: Ragnarok, the sequel was originally announced back in April 2023, but fans mightfinally be able to start reading in 2024.

Solo Leveling: Ragnarok’s Release Date Is Coming Faster Than Fans Of the Series Expected

Image: A-1 Pictures

Solo Leveling: Ragnarok was originally a novel written by Daul that follows Sun Jinwoo’s son who aims to follow in his father’s footsteps. In addition to a gorgeously illustrated promotional piece, it looks as though the WEBTOON will begin on August 1, 2024 – which is right around the corner.



"Solo Leveling – Ragnarok" WEBTOON OFFICIALLY ANNOUNCED!



Start on August 1, 2024!



"Solo Leveling" Sequel based on the Novel by Daul revolving around Sung Jinwoo's son Sung Suho who is following his father's footsteps as a hunter.



Image © Kakao Entertainment Corp. pic.twitter.com/dkSdFRoAef — Manga Mogura RE (Manga & Anime News) (@MangaMoguraRE) July 15, 2024

With the next season of the anime adaptation of Solo Leveling in production at A-1 Pictures, there’s no better time for Ragnarok to keep fans of the series invested while they wait for Jinwoo to return in season 2.

