‘Solo Leveling’ Sequel WEBTOON Officially Announced

Solo Leveling is one of the most successful web novel-turned-manhwa series of all time, and the series is making a major comeback with the announcement that the series would be receiving an official sequel, and its dropping sooner than fans expected.
Titled Solo Leveling: Ragnarok, the sequel was originally announced back in April 2023, but fans mightfinally be able to start reading in 2024.
Solo Leveling: Ragnarok’s Release Date Is Coming Faster Than Fans Of the Series Expected
Solo Leveling: Ragnarok was originally a novel written by Daul that follows Sun Jinwoo’s son who aims to follow in his father’s footsteps. In addition to a gorgeously illustrated promotional piece, it looks as though the WEBTOON will begin on August 1, 2024 – which is right around the corner.
With the next season of the anime adaptation of Solo Leveling in production at A-1 Pictures, there’s no better time for Ragnarok to keep fans of the series invested while they wait for Jinwoo to return in season 2.